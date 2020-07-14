14 July 2020 – today’s press releases

Government must be more ambitious to save the economy

UK needs a Green Recovery plan to deal with biggest recession in 300 years

Liberal Democrats welcome Government’s “screeching u-turn” on Huawei

Responding to this morning’s monthly GDP estimate from the ONS, showing that the economy grew by only 1.8% in May – lower than the 5.5% forecast by economists – Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Regrettably this dashes any hope of an early recovery and is bad news for millions of people experiencing real financial hardship. It confirms fears that the Chancellor’s plans just aren’t ambitious enough to rise to the scale of this economic challenge. The way out of this recession is through a serious Green Recovery Plan that will create millions of jobs, tackle climate change and radically reshape our economy. Just as crucially, our economy is still threatened by Brexit. If Boris Johnson is serious about rebuilding, he must avert a new crisis by guaranteeing the closest possible trading relationship with the EU.

Responding to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Fiscal Sustainability Report finding that “the UK is on track to record the largest decline in annual GDP for 300 years, with output falling by more than 10 per cent in 2020” in all three of its forecast scenarios, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This confirms that the economic challenge facing Britain is on a frightening scale and unlike anything anyone has seen before. With hopes for a quick “V-shaped” recovery disappearing fast, it is clear the Chancellor’s plans just aren’t up to this moment in our country’s history. We need a massive Green Recovery Plan, with a green jobs guarantee. We need to end the unfair government exclusion of specific groups of employees and self-employed from support. And we need to stop inflicting unnecessary damage on our economy with this Government’s extreme Brexit.

Responding to reports that the UK’s mobile providers will be banned from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after 31 December 2020 and they must remove all Huawei 5G equipment from their networks by 2027, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Daisy Cooper said: