John Marriott

Post-18 education – a chance for the Lib Dems to make a real impact?

Tue 14th July 2020

The Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson MP, has recently placed the Blair philosophy of ‘further education’ in doubt by saying that we are sending too many young people to ‘university’. You might say that this isn’t that surprising coming from a Tory, albeit one who was educated in a state comprehensive school.

However, quite a few people have been thinking this for years and some, like me, have been prepared to say it out loud. Does that make us bad people? Have we perhaps lost our way as a nation when it comes to equipping our young people with the knowledge and skills not only to make a success of their lives but also to make a valuable contribution to our nation’s future economic success?

We can’t keep relying on other countries to provide us with qualified people, whether they be doctors, nurses, scientists, teachers and engineers or bricklayers, plumbers and joiners. We have got to start producing more of our own home-grown material and not expect other countries to provide us with the qualified people we undoubtedly need. The same also surely applies in this uncertain age to manufactured goods.

It’s not that too many students attend university per se. Rather it’s that too many students are encouraged to study the kind of courses that might be good for their acquisition of knowledge in a field of their choice; but then leave them ill-prepared to find a satisfactory career afterwards. No offence intended; but some wag once said that we have the “highest qualified baristas in the world”.

The danger signs of the over expansion of higher, at the expense of further, education were clearly there nearly thirty years ago when the nation’s polytechnics were converted into universities under the Tories. I could go back further and cite the long overdue transformation of our secondary schools into comprehensives in the 1970s, and the subsequent downgrading of vocational education in the age of ‘they shall all have prizes’ as being where we really went wrong.

The change in secondary schools has caused long term damage to our nations’s ability to adapt to and to weather the storms of a volatile world economy. This change was mishandled back in the 1970s, I would argue, by the educational establishment, whom politicians of all colours had trusted at the time to make it happen, together with the Thatcher revolution a decade later, fuelled largely by North Sea Oil revenues, which speeded the collapse of our industrial and manufacturing base.

If Mr Williamson is allowed to practise what he is now preaching and needs a blueprint of how and where to start, there’s already one gathering dust in the Department of Education and Science – namely the 2004 Tomlinson Report on 14-19 Curriculum and Qualifications Reform, which was placed there by the Blair government.

If the Lib Dems are serious about making a comeback, they have got to tackle subjects, such as the failure of our current education/training system, seriously. In addition, many employers and businesses have got to put real money into proper apprenticeships of the German variety, and not just take tax payers’ money to provide ‘modern apprenticeships’, as happened in many cases under both Labour and Tories, which, the cynic might say, enabled them to get work done on the cheap.

As far as government assistance to further study is concerned, I can see a strong case for offering bursaries in people-centred areas such as medicine, social care and teaching; but with the understanding that those receiving financial assistance should agree to work in this country for an agreed period of time before seeking opportunities elsewhere. Failure to do that would require them to repay the money they have received. Businesses and enterprises should also be prepared to invest in their potential employees by funding similar bursaries for engineers etc. In fairness, some, like Siemens and Rolls Royce, to name just a couple of firms, already do. For all other courses, I see no problem in students taking out loans, most of which will probably not be paid back in full, or at all, later in life.

Some will probably argue that such a ‘dirigiste’ approach goes against the principles of liberalism. They may have a point; but are they serious about getting to a position where they can actually have an influence on how we move forward?

So, hurry up, folks, otherwise the Tories and Labour might steal your clothes.

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.

