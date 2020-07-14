NewsHound

New party director of strategy appointed

By | Tue 14th July 2020 - 11:30 am

The Liberal Democrats have appointed Mimi Turner as the Party’s new Director of Strategy, Messaging and Research.

Mimi started her career as a journalist, and has since worked across PR, brand and strategy roles for digital and media organisations.

Mike Dixon, CEO of the Liberal Democrats, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Mimi to the team. She’s focused, strategic and has a stellar track record of listening to people and speaking to their concerns with emotion and empathy. This is another sign that our party is changing.”

Mimi Turner added:

“I am grateful and delighted to be joining the Liberal Democrats. I believe that a strong Liberal Democrat voice protects the British public from the divisions and extremes in British politics. This is more important in 2020 than it has ever been. ”

Mimi Turner has more than 20 years experience in journalism, communications, brand strategy and marketing. She is a former consulting Chief Marketing Officer at Wireless Group (part of News UK), was the first marketing director of The Lad Bible and was Group Director of Communications at Northern & Shell. She has advised businesses including Section 4, WhatWeSee, VICE Media and GiveMeSport. She began her career as a journalist, writing for The Sunday Times and The Times and was European Television Editor of The Hollywood Reporter. She was a special advisor to the Cairncross Review on the future of high quality journalism in 2018 and is a founder member of Media For All, the media and advertising industry group focused on broadening access for BAME and other under-represented groups.

