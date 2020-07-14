Every so often, it’s worth having a look at this table…

OK, I know that countries have very different ways of reporting deaths from Covid-19.
But this table, from Worldometer (excluding a couple of micro-states), gives us some idea how the UK is doing in terms of Covid-19 deaths per million of population.
Badly.
We are second in the world for the rate of deaths, after Belgium.
We are mush worse than the USA, and well over six times worse than Germany.
Yes, factors such as ageing and poverty demographics need to be taken into account.
But we are well ahead of many comparable countries. For example, our death rate is 43% higher than France.
It shows that we do, indeed, need a fast, nimble-footed enquiry to learn lessons and put things right before the feared second wave in the autumn.
What is absolutely staggering is that in 2019, an international study found that the UK was the second-best pandemic-prepared country in the world.
So what on earth happened between 2019 and 2020?
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
But if you know comparing declared covid deaths between countries is flawed then it’s pointless to compare them.
I have never taken any notice of the “alleged” deaths from covid. The gov used to count those “who died having tested positive”. They may have tested positive for athlete’s foot and didn’t die of that either.
Throughout, the ONS have produced (on Tuesdays),_the total mortality figures. Doctors are just garage mechanics with a thicker Haynes manual. They can put what ever cause they want on a death certificate but without a full post mortem it’s just a best guess.
ONS just counts dead people and thus includes the ones the doctors missed and those who died because they were told the NHS is overwhelmed and didn’t present the lump, bleed, cough or chest pain to their GP but were still victims of covid. The big peak begins suddenly at the end of March and has all gone away now.
So best compare just excess mortality and the UK still is near the top but it’s a truer measure of the toll. Sweden, is about half our excess deaths, with no lock down.
What will be worth watching will be these excess mortality figures through the rest of the year to see if the annual total is still in excess. By that I mean, as the majority were elderly and/or with other health issues will there be a matching dip in mortality because (to speak plainly) were those who died in April and May ( where the big peak was) going to die in August and September and the deaths were premature, but expected anyway?
Perhaps only a continuation of public health policies of somewhere between ineptitude and deliberate damage?
Might the lack of foresight and preparation shown by Excercise Cygnus in 2016 be a more accurate starting point?
Might a table produced by the World Economic Forum,aka the Davos Organisers, not be the most appropriate choice for reliable information on public health for the many?