14 June 2023 – the day’s press releases

Responding to new GDP statistics which show a 0.2% rise in April, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

Month after month we see the economy growing at a snail’s pace – it’s clear this government is just totally out of ideas and out of control. The Conservatives seem more obsessed with infighting than putting in the hard work needed to get our economy moving again. This Government soap opera needs to end so we can get on with the job and give people a fair deal. We finally need to see a proper plan to grow the economy and tackle the soaring price of food, mortgage bills and energy.

Two bookies declare Lib Dems favourite to win Mid-Bedfordshire by-election

Ladbrokes and Betfred declare the seat a two-horse race between Liberal Democrats and Conservative party, with Labour in third

Odds slashed on Liberal Democrats to win crunch by-election as party makes a flying start to the campaign

Leader Ed Davey has made two visits to the constituency in the first week

Betting agencies Ladbrokes and Betfred have slashed the odds on the Liberal Democrats to win the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election.

Betfred have declared the Liberal Democrats “odds on” to overturn the Conservative majority and give the Conservatives a “bloody nose”. Meanwhile, Ladbrokes now also have the party at 2/5 to win the crunch election, expected to take place next month.

The Conservative party are a close second on 9/4, whilst Labour are already out of the race to win, on 10/1.

No betting agency has Labour in second place.

The new odds follow pollsters and political pundits who have declared Labour without a chance of winning in Mid-Beds. One political betting expert put the Liberal Democrat chances of winning as considerably higher than Labour.

The Liberal Democrat Leader has launched his party’s campaign with two visits to the constituency in the first week. Ed Davey has already visited Ampthill, Flitwick and Barton Le-Clay, where he inspected a river at risk of sewage discharges.

The Liberal Democrats have proven to be the best challengers against the Conservative party in rural Blue Wall seats. The party won three historic by-elections against the Conservative party and in last month’s local elections, the Liberal Democrats gained over 400 seats, mostly in Blue Wall contests against the Conservative party.

The Liberal Democrats have considerable strength across Bedfordshire, including ousting the Conservative party from controlling Central Bedfordshire Council this May and running Bedford Borough Council for almost two decades. The constituency is also neighboured by Liberal Democrat MPs including Sarah Green, winner of the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

Commenting Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

This by-election is going to be a close two horse race between the Liberal Democrats and an out of touch Conservative party. We have already heard from lifelong Conservative and Labour voters across Bedfordshire who are backing the Liberal Democrats to send this Government a message. People in Mid-Bedfordshire feel let down and taken for granted by this Conservative Government. GP appointments in Bedfordshire are hard to come by, whilst NHS dentists are impossible to find. Local NHS services have been badly neglected. Next month, Mid-Bedfordshire has the chance to send this chaotic sham of a Government a message.

Mortgage misery: Sunak must hold emergency summit in Downing Street

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to hold an emergency summit in Downing Street with banks and mortgage lenders to discuss support for homeowners on the brink, as cheaper deals are pulled from the market.

It comes after speculation the Bank of England is set to increase interest rates further, hitting mortgage borrowers with even higher increases to their monthly payments when they renew.

Several mortgage lenders have temporarily pulled deals from the market in recent days amid chaos in the mortgage market as gilt levels rise even higher than in the aftermath of the mini budget.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for an emergency support fund for mortgage borrowers, which would provide temporary grants to those most at risk of losing their homes.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

This Conservative government has unleashed mortgage hell for millions of homeowners but isn’t lifting a finger to help. Rishi Sunak is totally out of touch with the concerns of people across the country worried sick about how they will afford their monthly mortgage payments. The Prime Minister should haul the banks into Downing Street and discuss what extra support can be given to homeowners on the brink. The very least that Conservative Ministers should do is take responsibility for the mess they’ve created instead of sitting on the sidelines.

By-elections: From Uxbridge to Selby people are sick to their back teeth with Conservative MPs

Responding to the writ being moved for the Selby and Ainsty and Uxbridge by-elections, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

From Uxbridge to Selby people are sick to their back teeth with Conservative MPs taking areas for granted and not listening to local communities. Rishi Sunak and his chaotic Conservative Government have let people down so badly, whether it’s soaring mortgages and food prices or the crisis in our NHS. Liberal Democrats will be fighting for every vote in these by-elections, giving people a chance to back our fair deal and elect a strong local champion who will stand up for them.

Johnson vs Jenkin: Conservative Party in full blown civil war

Responding to Boris Johnson calling on Bernard Jenkin to resign, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

This is a typical distraction tactic from Boris Johnson that doesn’t change the fact he broke the law and lied about it. The Conservative Party is now in a full blown civil war, while people struggle to afford to pay their mortgage or get a GP appointment. This whole unedifying spectacle needs to brought to an end as soon as possible. We need a general election now to finally get rid of this chaotic Conservative government.

Dorries should step aside now

Responding to the news that Nadine Dorries is prolonging her resignation as an MP, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said: