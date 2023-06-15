15 June 2023 – yesterday’s press release

Privileges Committee report: Sunak must cut off Johnson’s ex-PM allowance
The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to strip Boris Johnson of his ex-PM allowance, following the publication of the Privileges Committee report today which recommended a 90-day suspension for Johnson for deliberately misleading Parliament over partygate.
Former Prime Ministers are entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year to fund office costs for life. The Liberal Democrats said allowing Johnson to continue to take this money would be “an insult to bereaved families who suffered while Boris Johnson lied and partied.”
Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:
This damning report should be the final nail in the coffin for Boris Johnson’s political career. It is completely unprecedented for a former Prime Minister to be found to have been a law-breaker and serial liar, who treated the public and Parliament with total disdain.
Rishi Sunak must cut off Johnson’s ex-Prime Minister allowance to stop him milking the public purse for his own personal gain. Anything less would be an insult to bereaved families who suffered while Boris Johnson lied and partied.
The Conservatives are so mired in sleaze and chaos that they are totally failing to tackle the problems facing the country, from the NHS crisis to the cost of living. Voters in Mid Bedfordshire will soon get a chance to send a message to this failing and out-of-touch Conservative government.