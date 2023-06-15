15 June 2023 – yesterday’s press release

Privileges Committee report: Sunak must cut off Johnson’s ex-PM allowance

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to strip Boris Johnson of his ex-PM allowance, following the publication of the Privileges Committee report today which recommended a 90-day suspension for Johnson for deliberately misleading Parliament over partygate.

Former Prime Ministers are entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year to fund office costs for life. The Liberal Democrats said allowing Johnson to continue to take this money would be “an insult to bereaved families who suffered while Boris Johnson lied and partied.”

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: