14 May 2024 – the overnight press releases

IFS: Conservative party broken promises and neglect of NHS “unforgivable”

Responding to the IFS report showing that NHS spending will rise less quickly than the Conservative party planned in their 2019 General Election manifesto, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

The Conservative party has left patients and staff to bear the brunt of rising demand, endless waiting lists, and deadly A&E delays. Their neglect of our NHS is unforgivable. Instead of getting patients the care that they deserve and that Conservative MPs promised the public, yet again they have failed to live up to their word. This Conservative government have proven themselves completely unfit to run our NHS. They are out of touch, out of ideas, and deserve to be kicked out of office.

Parliament backs Lib Dem amendment to exclude MPs arrested for serious offences

MPs have voted by 170 votes to 169 to back an amendment tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain that ensures MPs accused of serious offences are excluded from the Parliamentary estate at the point of arrest, rather than only when charged.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain said:

This is an important step towards making Parliament a safe and modern place to work. It is not about the guilt or innocence of any individual MP, but about safeguarding. It’s really important that Parliament is just as safe as any other workplace and that everyone is held to account by similar rules.

Scot Lib Dems call for parliament to scrutinise government handling of baby deaths

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today expressed frustration at the Scottish Government’s refusal to call for parliamentary time to be set aside to consider a report into a spike in the number of deaths of children within the first 28 days of life.

Following two spikes in the neonatal mortality rate in Scotland in September 2021 and March 2022, Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) appointed retired consultant neonatologist Dr Helen Mactier to chair an expert group investigating the possible causes behind the two unexplained spikes. Sarah Stock, a professor in maternal and foetal health at Edinburgh University, told the Herald that it was “entirely plausible” that short-staffing and pandemic pressures had played a part in the spike in deaths.

The Scottish Government indicated that this report would be published by the end of 2023. However once it became apparent that this deadline would be missed, Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to the Scottish Government to ask for parliamentary scrutiny of this process.

In response, minister for public health and women’s health, Jenni Minto said:

At this stage we do not plan to make a statement to Parliament on the delay. However, I would be happy to consider a debate once the reports are published. I believe it would be more productive for Parliament to debate the contents of the reports themselves.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s report on neonatal mortality was eventually published on 27th February 2024 and indicated that a more comprehensive reviews of neonatal deaths was needed.

However in response to a second letter from Mr Cole-Hamilton asking when this debate would take place, Jenni Minto said:

I have no plans to call a debate at this time.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: