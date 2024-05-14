14 May 2024 – the overnight press releases

- IFS: Conservative party broken promises and neglect of NHS “unforgivable”
- Parliament backs Lib Dem amendment to exclude MPs arrested for serious offences
- Scot Lib Dems call for parliament to scrutinise government handling of baby deaths
IFS: Conservative party broken promises and neglect of NHS “unforgivable”
Responding to the IFS report showing that NHS spending will rise less quickly than the Conservative party planned in their 2019 General Election manifesto, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:
The Conservative party has left patients and staff to bear the brunt of rising demand, endless waiting lists, and deadly A&E delays.
Their neglect of our NHS is unforgivable. Instead of getting patients the care that they deserve and that Conservative MPs promised the public, yet again they have failed to live up to their word.
This Conservative government have proven themselves completely unfit to run our NHS. They are out of touch, out of ideas, and deserve to be kicked out of office.
Parliament backs Lib Dem amendment to exclude MPs arrested for serious offences
MPs have voted by 170 votes to 169 to back an amendment tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain that ensures MPs accused of serious offences are excluded from the Parliamentary estate at the point of arrest, rather than only when charged.
Commenting, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain said:
This is an important step towards making Parliament a safe and modern place to work.
It is not about the guilt or innocence of any individual MP, but about safeguarding.
It’s really important that Parliament is just as safe as any other workplace and that everyone is held to account by similar rules.
Scot Lib Dems call for parliament to scrutinise government handling of baby deaths
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today expressed frustration at the Scottish Government’s refusal to call for parliamentary time to be set aside to consider a report into a spike in the number of deaths of children within the first 28 days of life.
Following two spikes in the neonatal mortality rate in Scotland in September 2021 and March 2022, Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) appointed retired consultant neonatologist Dr Helen Mactier to chair an expert group investigating the possible causes behind the two unexplained spikes. Sarah Stock, a professor in maternal and foetal health at Edinburgh University, told the Herald that it was “entirely plausible” that short-staffing and pandemic pressures had played a part in the spike in deaths.
The Scottish Government indicated that this report would be published by the end of 2023. However once it became apparent that this deadline would be missed, Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to the Scottish Government to ask for parliamentary scrutiny of this process.
In response, minister for public health and women’s health, Jenni Minto said:
At this stage we do not plan to make a statement to Parliament on the delay. However, I would be happy to consider a debate once the reports are published. I believe it would be more productive for Parliament to debate the contents of the reports themselves.
Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s report on neonatal mortality was eventually published on 27th February 2024 and indicated that a more comprehensive reviews of neonatal deaths was needed.
However in response to a second letter from Mr Cole-Hamilton asking when this debate would take place, Jenni Minto said:
I have no plans to call a debate at this time.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:
There can be few more pressing priorities for a government than uncovering why the death rate among new-born babies has spiked. That’s why I wrote to the Public Health Minister to press for these reports to be published after they were delayed last year.
Alongside taking forward the recommendations from the Healthcare Improvement Scotland report, I would urge the Scottish Government to schedule time for parliament to discuss this report.
If there is time for parliament to hold a series of debates on the Scottish Government’s ridiculous independence papers, there is time for proper scrutiny of important public health matters like this.
I am concerned by the idea of MPs being barred from parliament when they have not be charged with any offence. This is a much higher standard than exists in any other workplace where an arrest, in of itself, would not be enough to trump a presumption of innocence. If the police do not have enough evidence to charge, that must give the benefit of the doubt to someone who has been accused. What next – will we end up barring MPs from parliament on the basis that someone makes an allegation? This is a dangerous road we are travelling down…
Regarding exclusion of MPs from the Commons, what happened to the principle that you are innocent until proven guilty?
Might our party connect the incidents of the current government’s so harmful, reality blind, cruel and inefficient ideologically blind actions/deliberate lack of actions which have caused more than the grim list below and make it assertively obvious that they are the result of the policy of Austerity, aka. Neoliberalism?
1) maintained harmful birth contexts and systems
2) appalling, counterproductive prison conditions
3) underfunding of essential infrastructures such as local government, the Inland Revenue and the N H S
4) the under feeding/starving of at least 25% of our children
5) etc.
6) etc.
Might this be especially relevant as the Labour/LINO party seems to have the much the same socio-economic policies?
Might this duopoly agreement on counterproductive policies give our party a golden opportunity to be and do something so much better?
P. S. LINO ~ Labour In Name Only
,
@Tristan Ward
Should I take it that you are not concerned about the issue of people who work in Parliament being harrassed in their workplace? Are such people not entitled to a safe place in which to work?
I agree with Tristan Ward and Mary Fulton. An arrest would seem to be a judgement call by the police – why should an innocent MP (and their constituents) be treated in this way?
Can you not see how this could be used to undermine MPs? Who is to say that an “arrest” would not be made for ulterior motives? Can we trust the police to the extent that we allow them to ‘take out’ our elected representatives without even charging them with an offence?
@ Steve Trevethan
“the policy of Austerity”
It’s worth remembering that the actual spending of the Coalition was more than the Conservative’s pre-2010 target and actually ended up being roughly the same as Labour’s spending plans for the same period.
Of course you can argue about whether the targets of that spending was sensible or not but for once Liberal Democrats were actually in power, getting things done.
And yes you can argue about whether the price was too great, but
1 Labour were not viable coalition partners at the time, both because the numbers didn’t add up and – we are told – a programme for government could not be agreed.; and
2 the country needed a stable government – there was financial crisis going on.
@ Nonconformistradical
Of course one worries about harrassment, but you are assuming the person arrested is guilty b merely because an accusation has been made. Ask the Guildford Four (I am showing my age here) about whether judges and jury should assume the police get things right.
One would think that anyone arrested on charges of harassment or similar would be extremely careful about their conduct after such arrest; and I also think that the fact of the arrest – once known- might bring other accusers forward on a kind of “me too” principle. There may be another, better, way of dealing with this undoubted issue.
And as Graham Jeffs says, constituents need representation; and one should also be wary of abuse of the banning system by an MP’s pollical enemies to keep an MP from speaking and voting in Parliament.