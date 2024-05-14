Labour’s turmoil presents the LibDems as the home for those with centre-left progressive values

Quoting Labour’s Harold Wilson might stir some feathers to our LibDem audience, but amidst the political whirlwind, it’s fitting to recall our famous working man’s pipe-smoking ex-Prime Minister who seemed to be born into a trench-coat, rather than a birthday suit. His famous quip was “a week is a long time in politics.” And my goodness, what a week it has been.

We witnessed Natalie Elphicke, one of three former Conservatives who have recently joined Labour. Whilst the previous two defections might have surprised some and been welcomed by all within Labour, Elphicke’s departure was one that surprised everyone and was not welcomed by some from within Labour. Honestly, if you had asked me personally, I would have put better bets on her throwing herself into the coast in her constituency in Dover, to help toe a boat of Refugees onto British shores, than this. We are still yet to see the full political fallout of this choice accepted by Labour, given her right-wing views on immigration, culture wars, and, not too long ago, unflattering remarks she made about the Labour leadership. And this is only scratching the surface, given the comments she made about her husband’s victims that got caught up in his sexual misconduct trial and her attempts to influence it.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman’s call to drop the two child cap on benefits felt rather odd coming from someone who heralds from the right of her Party. These sudden role reversals feel weird. In fact, had she been in Labour today I am sure her lambasting the single biggest policy to cause child poverty would have her branded by the current Labour leadership and Tory client news media of stoking up a “dangerously Corbynist militant agenda that is politically out of touch; only appealing to the neo-Marxist social justice warriors that parade of mass popular appeal”. We can never know these days with the recent Tory defectors if Keir would take her call if she did decide to defect to Labour; but given that Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting went on the defence on how Labour opposed her idea of scrapping the two child cap, it sounds like Sir Keir would refuse her call just purely based on the Child Benefit statement alone.

These peculiar times evoke a scene from a topsy-turvy political tale, akin to Little Red Riding Hood with roles reversed, leaving audiences puzzled over who the real “big bad wolf” is. This spectacle of political wardrobe malfunctions underscores the fluidity of political identities, where a Tory dons Labour’s garb and vice versa.

Introducing Harold Wilson earlier does serve a purpose beyond nostalgia. Wilson, lauded or lambasted, is often regarded as the last political leader with a genuine connection to the working class, contrasting with the elitism of the then Conservative front bench team. – The last political leader who came from modest means, a Midas touch with the ordinary working classes and in tune with the common people. This was despite, speaking of theatrics earlier, the theatrics of his image; as that pipe-smoking, raincoat-donning leader with his thick vowels. He was, on a personality and presentational level, a rather skilled performer. His upbringing was rooted firmly to the Middle-Class, he graduated at the prestigious Oxford University in 1937, had a secret fondness for Cuban cigars and preferred red wine to beer.

Yet, despite the artificiality of his “humble” background it never let him compromise over substance in policy in his attempts to see better opportunities and a better life for those from more poor or modest backgrounds. Policies such as the Open University, introduction of more supplementary benefits to help the poor, an increase in pensions, introduction of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), implementation of regional development policies aimed to reduce regional inequalities, and pushing through the civil rights agenda such as: decriminalisation of homosexuality, abortion reform, divorce liberalisation and removing the last of the war time censorships, have all proven long-lasting and successful for a fairer, just society. It would be rude not to remind LibDem readers that the civil rights agenda was aided by then Labour Home Secretary and future leader of the SDP and liberal darling, Roy Jenkins. While Wilson never managed to fully modernize the economy and quell industrial strife, these policies were significant steps toward promoting social mobility, reducing poverty, and advancing civil rights. Underscoring his reputation as the “man of the power” as my mum would say.

And this is where Labour have now come to a crossroads with recent events. As someone from a working-class background and a strong liberal (social) democrat, and having been a Labour (now ex-) member, I can’t help but state amongst these recent developments that this could be the Liberal Democrats’ golden opportunity to realign as the new political home for people of my background in the commitment to progressive centre-left values and offer a credible alternative to this political turmoil.

I was a member of the Labour Party for nine years, driven by my unwavering commitment to the social democratic side of the party. – Even during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, when I found myself at odds with his approach and politics. Despite differences with my Corbyn peers, I always believed that Labour, with its core values and principles, remained a place where diverse voices could be heard. However, under Keir Starmer’s leadership, I witnessed a significant shift in the party’s mood. It seemed to prioritize winning at all costs, even if it meant aligning too closely with the Tory agenda. The once vibrant atmosphere of debate and discussion was replaced by a singular focus on victory, leaving little room for dissent or civility. It was this that lead to my departure. Labour likes to remind us of Sir Keir Starmer’s working-class heritage when people unfairly paint him as an aristocrat due to his ‘Sir’ title. But in a twist with the Harold Wilson analogy, whereas Keir Starmer had real roots to the working class unlike Wilson, Labour lost its heart.

I was eventually won over by the LibDems in the recent 2024 local elections. Noticing candidates that would speak on what I thought can only be traditionally Labour policies such as building more council homes, reforming right to buy, supporting anti-poverty initiatives, tenant housing rights, and bringing bus services into local authority ownership – to name a few. I was also proud to see the diversity of people from all backgrounds, particularly people from humbler backgrounds. We should also be proud of a social liberalism history from Lloyd-George to Kennedy, from the Old Age Pensions Act to the Pupil Premiums.

This is why I think it’s more imperative and important now that these voices of a more fair society are heard louder within the party and the people that come from humble backgrounds are championed. Let’s make the LibDems a new political home for the working class.

* Andrew Chandler is a former Labour member turned Liberal Democrat Member in Stoke-on-Trent