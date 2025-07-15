15 July 2025 – yesterday’s Federal press releases

Adass survey should make Government “heed warning” they cannot fix the NHS without fixing social care

Thames Water results: time for Governmentt to end “nightmare” and put Thames Water into Special Administration

Ed Davey sets out plan to halve energy bills in a decade and takes on Farage’s fossil fuel myths

Afghan data breach: Government must confirm how many other MoD super injunctions exist

Lib Dems on Reeves speech: “spaghetti junction of red tape” between country and continent

Responding to The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services survey which found that recent overspend by councils in England on their adult social care budgets was the highest in a decade, Liberal Democrat Care and Carers spokesperson Alison Bennett MP said:

The Government needs to heed this warning that without fixing social care the NHS 10 Year Plan will fail to deliver the change that people are crying out for. We will continue to see people stuck in hospital beds when they could be cared for at home, patients treated in A&E corridors and council budgets stretched to breaking point. If the Government is to break with the years of neglect that the Conservatives oversaw, they need to get on with reforming social care, and that starts by completing their review by the end of the year. We cannot afford to wait any longer.

Responding to Thames Water reporting a £1.6bn loss over the last year and sewage spills increasing by a third, Lib Dem MP for Witney Charlie Maynard said:

These are terrible results. The nightmare needs to stop. After months of pressure, Steve Reed has now finally admitted that it is highly likely to cost the Government nothing in the medium term if Thames Water is put into Special Administration. He now needs to get on and do this. Every day he holds off means that customers continue to get stuffed by ridiculously high interest charges and advisory fees. We can’t afford it, and nor can our rivers.

Liberal Democrat Leader gives major economic speech at IPPR setting out new plan to slash energy bills

Ed Davey says “we have got to break the link between gas prices and electricity costs” so people get the benefits of cheap, clean power

Speech takes on Farage and Badenoch’s myths on renewables and warns tying Britain to fossil fuels will only benefit dictators like Putin

In a major speech on the economy tomorrow, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will set out his party’s plan to halve energy bills for a typical household by 2035.

Speaking in Westminster at an event organised by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), he will set out a plan to dramatically slash bills for families and businesses still struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.

The Liberal Democrat Leader will blast Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch for peddling myths about renewables and wanting to tie the UK to expensive fossil fuels, which he says “would only benefit foreign dictators like Vladimir Putin”. He will call for “a Liberal Democrat energy policy in service of the British people, not a Nigel Farage energy policy in service of Vladimir Putin”.

Ed Davey will set out a plan to break the link between gas prices and electricity costs, so people get the benefits of cheap, clean power. As well as accelerating investment in cheap renewable power and home insulation, the plan would move older expensive renewable projects to cheaper Contracts for Difference – which were pioneered by Ed Davey when he was Energy Secretary. Experts have estimated that this move alone could cut bills by around £200 a year for a typical household.

Afghan data breach: Government must confirm how many other MoD super injunctions exist

Commenting on the Government using a super injunction for two years to prevent the public from learning about a Ministry of Defence data breach, which exposed the personal details of thousands of Afghans who had worked with UK forces, Liberal Democrat Defence spokesperson Helen Maguire MP, who previously served as a Military Police Captain in Iraq and Bosnia, said:

The disastrous withdrawal from Kabul in 2021 and now this data breach, shows how the previous Conservative government badly let down so many individuals who supported our Armed Forces in Afghanistan. Ministers must now bring forward measures to prevent such breaches from ever happening again. The Defence Secretary also needs to confirm if the MoD has other super injunctions in place so that Parliament can provide much needed scrutiny. Most importantly, the Government must ensure we fulfil our obligations to those who helped us, putting their lives and those of their families at risk throughout the conflict.

Lib Dems on Reeves speech: “spaghetti junction of red tape” between country and continent

Commenting on the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech in which Rachel Reeves announced cutting regulation for financial services, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said: