15 June 2020 – the overnight press releases

Govt must not use new commission to avoid tackling racism straight away

Responding to the Government’s announcement of a cross-governmental commission to address the inequalities that BAME communities face, Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Too many people’s lives are blighted by discrimination, inequality and injustice. The Government must move further and faster to redress institutional racism in the criminal justice system and many other parts of our society. The Liberal Democrats have joined with BAME communities in calling for a government-wide race equality strategy, so this commission is a welcome first step. It shows that the Black Lives Matter protests are working, and that is to the credit of everyone who has raised their voices against racial injustice since the appalling killing of George Floyd. To be successful, this commission must be wide-ranging, far-reaching as well as truly cross-departmental and cross-party. It is also absolutely vital that the commission has full representation from across different BAME communities. Its findings must not become simply another report on a shelf in Whitehall – the Government must implement them without delay. Conservative Ministers must not use this commission to avoid tackling racism and injustice right now. There are measures they could take tomorrow, such as scrapping their Hostile Environment policies or suspicion-less Stop and Search, that would begin to heal the divides and achieve true justice for BAME communities.

Responding to reports that more than a million people have been locked out of government support throughout the Coronavirus, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: