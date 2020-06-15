Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 15 June 2020

By | Mon 15th June 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

The relaxation of the UK’s lockdown continues, albeit somewhat falteringly. Yes, you’ll probably be able to go into a pub soon, but your kids may not be back at school until September. And that’s partly because politicians are increasingly ignoring scientists, as Rishi Sunak quite openly acknowledged. He is, I think, right to do so – advisors advise, politicians decide. If only many of us had more faith in the quality of those politicians who form our current government…

Caution is probably the watchword though, as many, if not most, people are still uncomfortable with crowded places, and are quite happy to return to normality at their own pace, regardless of what the Government would like them to do. With the World Health Organisation urging caution too, who are the public to trust?

Joe Biden is, it seems, homing in on his choice of running mate. There’s seemingly little doubt that it will be a woman, but race is becoming a factor too. Here’s the Washington Post take on the frontrunners.

2 social media posts

The scandal over Robert Jenrick’s involvement in a major planning application is a slow-burning one, but if the Daily Mail is angry, it can’t look good. Iain Roberts explains why…

Interested in the geopolitical issues surrounding Covid-19? The Paddy Ashdown Forum invites you to a discussion…

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Steve Trevethan 15th Jun '20 - 8:33am

    Thank you for all your important contributions.
    Is pit efficient to consider advisors and politicians in a binary fashion?
    When a policy is evidently based on scientific research, might it be the case that the advisors are responsible for the policy and the politicians and civil servants for its implementation?
    To what extent might our current politicians be mis-using scientists to present a facade of objectivity?

  • Johnmc 15th Jun '20 - 10:07am

    I have a small business and should want to re-open, and I do, but not until it is safe. Not safe as deemed by Johnson and co, on the ever shifting sands Of their own tests. Safe safe. Scientists say if we reduce the 2m rule to 1m It will increase infection risk by 10x. Seems sensible to me – if you had to stand next to a guy with plague would you prefer him 1m or 2m away from you?
    Sunak have the game away, that extra 1m means fewer pubs reopening … so money is being out before lives. How many more lives does this bungling foolish government want on its account?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 15th Jun - 10:07am
    James Fowler I’m in favour of a broadly centre-right position for us at the moment. I think that not only is that congruent with a...
  • User AvatarJohnmc 15th Jun - 10:07am
    I have a small business and should want to re-open, and I do, but not until it is safe. Not safe as deemed by Johnson...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 15th Jun - 9:58am
    An independent Scotland could use the pound, the US dollar or the Vietnamese Dong. And they will be allowed the same influence over the direction...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Jun - 9:54am
    Typo 2019.
  • User AvatarMichael Meadowcroft 15th Jun - 9:53am
    I agree with Dave Page: yes, it's good for a Liberal Democrat MP to have an adjournment debate at all on electoral reform but not...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Jun - 9:53am
    "The Liberal Democrats will always stand up for equality and human rights for all". Good. It would be even more impressive if Ms Jardine took...