Daily View 2×2: 15 June 2020

2 big stories

The relaxation of the UK’s lockdown continues, albeit somewhat falteringly. Yes, you’ll probably be able to go into a pub soon, but your kids may not be back at school until September. And that’s partly because politicians are increasingly ignoring scientists, as Rishi Sunak quite openly acknowledged. He is, I think, right to do so – advisors advise, politicians decide. If only many of us had more faith in the quality of those politicians who form our current government…

Caution is probably the watchword though, as many, if not most, people are still uncomfortable with crowded places, and are quite happy to return to normality at their own pace, regardless of what the Government would like them to do. With the World Health Organisation urging caution too, who are the public to trust?

Joe Biden is, it seems, homing in on his choice of running mate. There’s seemingly little doubt that it will be a woman, but race is becoming a factor too. Here’s the Washington Post take on the frontrunners.

2 social media posts

The scandal over Robert Jenrick’s involvement in a major planning application is a slow-burning one, but if the Daily Mail is angry, it can’t look good. Iain Roberts explains why…

This is a major political scandal that needs full investigation. But more than that, it taints the whole planning system, giving ammunition to all those who believe any planning decision they dislike must be result of a brown envelope. https://t.co/T8aOg3jq1D — Iain Roberts (@slowbikeiain) June 14, 2020

