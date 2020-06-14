13-14 June 2020 – the weekend’s press release

Lib Dems condemn Govt decision to scrap GRA reform

Responding to reports that the Government will ban conversion therapy, but has dropped plans to simplify the gender recognition process, Liberal Democrat Equalities spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

We have fought long and hard to ban conversion therapy, but if the Conservatives think the fight for LGBT+ rights ends there, they are very wrong.

The Liberal Democrats will always stand up for equality and human rights for all, and that includes reforming the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to gain legal recognition of their gender identity.

With trans people continuing to face discrimination, harassment, and experience lower wellbeing, shelving reform of the Gender Recognition Act will continue the suffering of far too many across the UK.

It is time the Government stopped preventing trans people from living freely, and ensured that their rights and dignity were respected.