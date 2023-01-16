16 January 2023 – today’s press releases

It’s Blue Wall Monday and families are paying the price

PC David Carrick: Lib Dems call for immediate investigation

It’s Blue Wall Monday and families are paying the price

Today marks Blue Monday when Brits are left counting up their Christmas bills.

For families in the Blue Wall, there is an additional hit to their finances: The Conservative Government.

New analysis by the Liberal Democrats reveals the typical family in the South East will be £760 worse off this January compared to last year – including paying an extra £620 more a month in mortgage bills after the Conservative party’s economic vandalism.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

This Blue Wall Monday, the Liberal Democrats are calling for an end to Conservative party chaos which has left families facing unaffordable bills. Blue Wall voters face a clear choice at the next election: Four more years of the economic vandals who hiked your bills, or a hardworking Liberal Democrat MP who will never play politics with your mortgage.

The £760 a month hit to a typical family in the South East is made up of:

Income Tax: An extra £40 a month due to the freezing of the personal allowance and basic rate limit in April 2022 (assuming one higher rate and one basic rate taxpayer in the family).

Mortgages: An extra £620 a month for a family with a £280,000 mortgage (the average advance in the South East in 2021) whose interest rate has increased from 2% to 6%. [Source: ONS]

Energy Bills: An extra £102 a month for a typical family due to the increase from £1,277 a year under the Oct 2021 – Apr 2022 price cap to £2,500 under the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee now.

PC David Carrick: Lib Dems call for immediate investigation

Responding to the news that Metropolitan Police Officer David Carrick has committed 40 attacks on women making him one of the worst sexual offenders in modern criminal history, Liberal Democrat Leader, Ed Davey said: