“Cynical” move to block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill

Rishi Sunak’s government has blocked legislation passed by the Scottish parliament that would make Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system for people who want to change gender. The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, announced that he would use section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 for the first time to halt the gender recognition bill after a review by UK government lawyers. Westminster’s decision to use the “nuclear option” of blocking the bill from going for royal assent represents a significant escalation of tensions around the issue, and will enrage supporters of the changes and nationalists.

Cynical attempt from embattled Conservative Party to revive electoral prospects by stoking division&fear about a vulnerable group of people. If they thought Bill dangerous/illegal, why give their MSPs a free vote & why’d their previous leader vote for it? https://t.co/n6ZHYqlDVd — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) January 16, 2023

The Scottish Parliament passed a bill to make the gender recognition process easier, with support from MSPs of all parties. How dare Conservative Ministers play fast and loose with the union and people’s lives by blocking it like this. #GRRBill #ScottishLiberalDemocrats — Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) January 16, 2023

If the UK Government believed this legislation was a threat to the Equalities Act I wonder why the Scottish Conservatives gave their MSPs a free vote last month?

Cynical politicking that damages devolution and vilifies a minority. https://t.co/8wBN0D4HvT — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) January 16, 2023

My proud signature is on ‘a Claim of Right for Scotland’, the document that brought the Scottish Parliament into being. I served as a founder MSP for 12 years. I believe in devolution. How dare the UK Gov ride roughshod over the Scottish right to make Scottish laws for Scots. https://t.co/GlwpdhIDqS — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) January 16, 2023

