News Meerkat

“Cynical” move to block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill

By | Tue 17th January 2023 - 8:28 am

The Guardian reports:

Rishi Sunak’s government has blocked legislation passed by the Scottish parliament that would make Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system for people who want to change gender.

The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, announced that he would use section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 for the first time to halt the gender recognition bill after a review by UK government lawyers.

Westminster’s decision to use the “nuclear option” of blocking the bill from going for royal assent represents a significant escalation of tensions around the issue, and will enrage supporters of the changes and nationalists.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has tweeted:

Here’s Christine Jardine MP’s reaction:

Wendy Chamberlain was quick to tweet this:

The anger is clear from Jamie Stone’s reaction:

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • George Thomas 17th Jan '23 - 12:54pm

    Commentary before party-gate was that Tories vote in England was so strong that unless Labour could recover Scotland they would need to win the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s seat in order to win the next election. It’s likely that Sunak is picking a fight in order to move dial a little closer to that former position, Keir Starmer is suggesting he’d do much the same, which shows what Tories and Labour think of voters in England as much as how they see power devolved to the Home Nations.

    This move represents a significant escalation of tensions around the issue, and will supercharge the feelings of supporters of the changes and nationalists.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joseph Gerald Bourke
    The most effective way to Finance adult social care is a residential land value tax https://www.libdemvoice.org/a-residential-land-value-tax-approach-to-funding...
  • Russell
    I agree, especially given how badly brexit is going and how unpopular it has become. It would highlight a different policy than Labour's. Otherwise I'm beginnin...
  • Mick Taylor
    @Jason Connor. One might have hoped that nonsense like orange booker would have been deleted from the political lexicon by now. First of all, the orange book ha...
  • Jason Connor
    No the Lib Dems stitched themselves up by rubber stamping policies like the bedroom tax, abolition of the AWB, increasing tuition fees threefold, ever more extr...
  • Daniel Henry
    Before the referendum, the Norway model was often shown as a way brexit could actually work. It's bizarre that this is now considered too controversial to di...