“Cynical” move to block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill

Rishi Sunak’s government has blocked legislation passed by the Scottish parliament that would make Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system for people who want to change gender.
The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, announced that he would use section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 for the first time to halt the gender recognition bill after a review by UK government lawyers.
Westminster’s decision to use the “nuclear option” of blocking the bill from going for royal assent represents a significant escalation of tensions around the issue, and will enrage supporters of the changes and nationalists.
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has tweeted:
Cynical attempt from embattled Conservative Party to revive electoral prospects by stoking division&fear about a vulnerable group of people.
If they thought Bill dangerous/illegal, why give their MSPs a free vote & why’d their previous leader vote for it? https://t.co/n6ZHYqlDVd
— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) January 16, 2023
Here’s Christine Jardine MP’s reaction:
The Scottish Parliament passed a bill to make the gender recognition process easier, with support from MSPs of all parties. How dare Conservative Ministers play fast and loose with the union and people’s lives by blocking it like this. #GRRBill #ScottishLiberalDemocrats
— Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) January 16, 2023
Wendy Chamberlain was quick to tweet this:
If the UK Government believed this legislation was a threat to the Equalities Act I wonder why the Scottish Conservatives gave their MSPs a free vote last month?
Cynical politicking that damages devolution and vilifies a minority. https://t.co/8wBN0D4HvT
— Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) January 16, 2023
The anger is clear from Jamie Stone’s reaction:
My proud signature is on ‘a Claim of Right for Scotland’, the document that brought the Scottish Parliament into being.
I served as a founder MSP for 12 years. I believe in devolution.
How dare the UK Gov ride roughshod over the Scottish right to make Scottish laws for Scots. https://t.co/GlwpdhIDqS
— Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) January 16, 2023
This cynical move to take back power to Westminster exposes Tory devo for what it is, a total sham.
To get a Tory Devo Deal in England you needed to jump through a series of hoops and dance to the Tory tune.
To be honest, having read Brown’s Report, Labour’s proposals are no better.
Why is it that of all the Home Nations, England is still under direct rule from Westminster?
Exposing this cynical move by the Tories is our chance to promote a true devolution model, a Federal UK, based on the 9 English Regions as defined by the former European Parliament Constituencies along with the other 3 Home Nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Don’t let us waste this opportunity.
Commentary before party-gate was that Tories vote in England was so strong that unless Labour could recover Scotland they would need to win the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s seat in order to win the next election. It’s likely that Sunak is picking a fight in order to move dial a little closer to that former position, Keir Starmer is suggesting he’d do much the same, which shows what Tories and Labour think of voters in England as much as how they see power devolved to the Home Nations.
