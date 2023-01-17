If Not Us, Who? If Not Now, When?

Why does Ed Davey never talk about Europe? To be clear, I am not advocating launching a campaign to rejoin the EU. Although party policy supports this as a longer-term objective, there is no chance that the EU would treat an application from the UK seriously until a new government has taken steps to rebuild the EU–UK relationship –the kind of measures we set out in the policy paper Rebuilding Trade and Cooperation with Europe, endorsed by conference last year. This set out a detailed strategy for moving progressively towards a closer relationship with the EU, including ultimately joining the Single Market. These are of direct benefit in themselves, as well as steps the UK will have to take if we are to rejoin one day.

Over the last few months hardly a week has gone by without someone arguing for this, both here in Lib Dem Voice and in the mainstream press. So why isn’t our party leadership talking about it? I’m not defending their position – I think it’s wrong – but it’s worthwhile thinking through the reasoning behind it to see whether it’s justified. Although Ed Davey hasn’t shared his thinking with the party at large, I think we can identify three main reasons behind his consistent avoidance of the topic.

First, because, like Keir Starmer, he’s worried about alienating former Leave voters, particularly in the party’s 30 or so top target seats, almost all of which are Conservative-held. But opinions change – and over the last year they’ve changed significantly. Compared to most of 2021, when more people supported being outside the EU than inside, by the end of 2022, average support for reversing Brexit had reached 57 per cent. This is mainly due to Leave voters changing their minds: in November, one in five Leave voters told YouGov that they regretted voting Leave – the highest number yet recorded. In December Savanta found that 47 per cent of all respondents would favour a closer relationship with the EU compared with 14 per cent who wanted to be further apart. Even 30 per cent of Leave voters said they wanted the relationship to be closer, while 18 per cent wanted to be further away. So our position, of rebuilding the UK–EU relationship, has substantial support.

The second reason may be because, by and large, the EU is not an issue that’s raised on the doorsteps; people are overwhelmingly concerned about immediate challenges such as energy and food prices, falling real-terms incomes and the collapse of health and social care services. This isn’t surprising – people are far more aware of impacts than of underlying causes – but of course there is no effective solution to any of these problems without a much closer relationship with the EU. By June 2022 the UK economy was an estimated 5.5 per cent smaller than it would have been in the absence of Brexit. In turn this has led to an annual loss of tax revenue of £40 billion – enough to have avoided 75 per cent of the spending cuts and tax rises that were announced in the Budget last November. So if we are to put forward solutions to the challenges people are identifying, instead of just sympathising with them, we cannot avoid addressing the UK–EU relationship.

The third possible reason is that it can be argued that everyone knows where the Liberal Democrats stand anyway, given our longstanding support for EU membership and our consistent opposition to Brexit during 2016–19. But most people’s political memories are short, and the truth is that most of them don’t know what we believe. In polling which asked people what they thought the Lib Dem position was, in December 2022 half the respondents either didn’t know (33 per cent) or thought we had no clear policy (16 per cent). At least those who believed we wanted a closer relationship (30 per cent) outnumbered those who thought we liked the current situation (15 per cent) or wanted a more distant relationship (7 per cent)! Of course this may not be unconnected with the fact that Ed Davey’s only public utterances on the topic have been one short sentence in his November 2022 speech, and two interviews in 2020 and 2021 denying that we were a rejoin party.

I believe that the leadership is making a serious mistake. Our policy on rebuilding trade and cooperation in Europe can be popular – if only we let people know about it. There is no credible answer to the challenges Britain faces without it. And, even better, it distinguishes us very clearly from Labour, which is running scared of Brexit. We know we have to attract Labour votes at the next election, but the party’s low profile means that we could see the Labour vote rise even in our target seats. This is what happened in 1997, after all. Then, the collapse in the Tory vote delivered us plenty of gains anyway, but both we and Labour will be starting from weaker positions than both did in 1997, and we can’t guarantee that the Tory vote will fall that far.

And there are other reasons for talking about it. As Paddy Ashdown once put it, ‘a political party is about more than plans and priorities and policies and a chromium-plated organisation. It also has a heart and a history and a soul.’ Party activists need to know what we’re fighting for. We need to be inspired by a vision of what a Liberal Democrat-influenced government would look like. The European project, and the UK’s position firmly within the European Union, lies at the heart of that. And in turn this can attract back the thousands of members – and funders – who’ve left us over the last few years.

As Jonathan Freedland wrote in The Guardian last Saturday, ‘Where there is a force in our national life causing clear and present economic and political harm, a party of opposition – let alone government – has to talk about it.’ If not us, who? If not now, when?

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and a member of the Federal Policy Committee.