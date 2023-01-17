Caron Lindsay

Jardine challenges Scottish Secretary over Gender Reform

By | Tue 17th January 2023 - 7:58 pm

Women and Equalities spokesperson Christine Jardine challenged Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to come up with a single clause in Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill which undermined the provisions of the Equality Act. Spoiler, he couldn’t. She accused him of playing fast and loose by the Union by attempting to block the Bill.  Watch her comments here.

Later he issued a flimsy Statement of Reasons for issuing the Section 35 Order. In a later speech, Christine said that to call it weak would be to flatter it. There certainly is much in the way of conjecture within it and absolutely zero evidence to back that up.

At this point it is worth remembering that, not only was a Labour amendment stating the primacy of the Equality Act on the face of the Bill, but even before that every major feminist organisation in Scotland supported it. I can’t see how they would have done if they had thought for a second that it would harm women’s rights. They have certainly not held back in criticising government legislation before. This is one of the most scrutinised pieces of legislation ever, with several consultations, a draft Bill and, finally, the Bill that has been passed.

Let’s remember that this is a simple administrative change enabling trans people to get a new birth certificate so that they don’t run into problems when they try to get married or, even worse, if they die and their death certificate does not state who they are now.

There are two protests against the UK Government’s decision in the coming days. Tomorrow, in London at 5pm, there will be a rally near Downing Street,  meeting at the Montgomery Statue on Whitehall.

On Thursday, in Edinburgh, outside the UK Government’s offices, Queen Elizabeth House, EH8 8FT, a rally will take place at 1:30pm.

I would love to be able to go to the Edinburgh one, but Long Covid makes that very unlikely, but I hope that Edinburgh based Lib Dems will head down there in my place.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    It may well be a mistake to assume there is anything that could qualify being described as a strategy. Whatever there is or rather is not, 9% in the polls when...
  • David Evans
    I'm afraid this article like so many before it simply shows the total lack of awareness shown by so many of our leaders for so many years and we still haven't f...
  • Marco
    Great article, agree very much. I am so frustrated by Eds silence on Europe that I would like to see a leadership election. This would allow Europe to be deb...
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    just mentioning that in yesterday's Guardian it said that Keir Starmer said they probably would not be able to keep their pledge to abolish Tuition Fees. I am ...
  • Barry Lofty
    A very sensible well argued article that makes a strong case on the way forward for the Lib Dems, it is as plain as the nose of your face that a closer working ...