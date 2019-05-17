Mark Valladares

17 May 2019 – the overnight press release

Lib Dems demand same-sex marriage for Northern Ireland on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Today on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Liberal Democrats have demanded that the Government legislate for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Responding to reports that the Conservative Government, propped up by the anti-equal marriage party the DUP, is considering legislating to allow longer licensing hours for the Open Golf Championship taking place in Northern Ireland this July, Alistair Carmichael said:

It is ridiculous that the Conservatives would even consider legislating for the British Open to have slightly longer licensing hours while they are still refusing to legislate for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Same-sex marriage is vital in reducing homophobia, transphobia and biphobia in society. I cannot begin to understand the thinking of Conservatives who would prioritise the selling of alcohol at 10am instead of 11:30am, instead of ensuring every citizen of the UK has the right to marry the person they love.

Liberal Democrats legislated for same-sex marriage when in Government and we have not stopped fighting for this right be to extended to Northern Ireland.

Liberal Democrats demand better for LGBT+ people in Northern Ireland. That is why we will use every chance in Parliament to legislate for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

  • clive english 17th May '19 - 8:34am

    If Ulster is part of the United Kingdom to the extent that there can not be a border between them then it surely follows that human rights should not be different in the parts of the same country with no borders. It is time the British Parliament made it clear to the DUP they can argue that Northern Ireland is the same as Britain, or that it is not, but not both…

  • clive english 17th May '19 - 8:35am

    Also congratulations to Taiwan for making history in Asia.

