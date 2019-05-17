European elections poll puts Lib Dems in second ahead of Labour

The most recent YouGov opinion poll puts us in second place in the European elections ahead of Labour.

From a sample of over 7000 people, YouGov (for The Times) found::

Second place! 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻

YouGov/The Times Euro mega poll BXP 35% (+1)

Lib Dems 16% (+1)

Lab 15% (-1)

Greens 10% (-1)

Tories 9% (-1)

CUK 5% (nc)

UKIP 3% (nc) YouGov interviewed 7,192 between Sunday and Yesterday. #RemainBacklash #VoteLibDem @LibDems 🔶🔶🔶 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) May 17, 2019

From The Times (£)

The Lib Dems appear to be picking up support from Labour and Green voters after Sir Vince Cable argued that opponents of Brexit should vote for his party. YouGov interviewed 7,192 British adults between Sunday and Thursday this week. When asked whom they would support in the European elections, 35 per cent said the Brexit Party, up 1 point on the week before. Lib Dems were on 16 per cent, up 1, Labour on 15 per cent, down 1, Greens on 10 per cent, down 1, Conservatives on 9 per cent, down 1, Change UK unchanged on 5 per cent and Ukip unchanged on 3 per cent. The decline of the Conservatives into single figures is likely to increase the panic in the party’s high command, with 62 per cent of Tory voters in the 2017 general election now saying that they will vote for the Brexit Party in the European elections. Only one in five who backed the party at the last general election is sticking with the Tories in the European elections.

It’s only one poll, though. To go along with the couple at the weekend the one that had us on 19% and the other couple this week.

It’s not good enough, though. We have less than a week to persuade Labour Remainers, Greens and Change UK voters to come to us. If they did, we’d be on the tails of the Brexit Party. How good would it be to put a severe dent in their lead.

Labour say you need to vote for them to stop Farage. You can stop Farage AND Brexit by voting Lib Dem.

Get out on those doorsteps, people! We have a lot to do.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings