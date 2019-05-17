Get your Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts

So I have actually been out in public wearing this. And people are

It’s the most on message I’ve been in years.

The t-shirts were designed by the amazing Jennie Rigg and are available here.

They are good quality and I ordered mine last weekend and it arrived on Tuesday.

Any money Jennie makes from the site gets put into Pride materials for LGBT+ Lib Dems – although it does cost her to run the site as well.

But that cause is particularly apt on the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

