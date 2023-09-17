17 September 2023 – today’s press release

Truss speech on economic growth like an arsonist giving fire safety talk

Commenting on Liz Truss’s expected speech at the Institute for Government on Monday 18th September, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

Liz Truss giving a speech on economic growth is like an arsonist giving a talk on fire safety.

The Conservatives blew a hole in the nation’s finances, added hundreds of pounds to people’s mortgages and are still fighting like rats in a sack as our economy flatlines.

People are fed up with this endless Conservative chaos while the cost of living soars and our public services suffer.

The least Rishi Sunak could do is strip Liz Truss of her ex Prime Minister’s annual allowance. Allowing Truss continued access to taxpayers’ cash is a slap in the face for every families still suffering the consequences of her disastrous economic experiment.