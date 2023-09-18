Welcome to my day: 18 September 2023 – changing perspectives…

There’s been a lot of debate about the Party’s proposals on housing policy for the past week or so, as evidenced by the series of articles on this website. There’s another today from Simon McGrath, who has rather controversially linked one area of Party policy to this one. It’s controversial merely because the Government don’t do that sort of joined up thinking.

The subject is of particular relevance to me this week, because I’ve just moved house, leaving my small, perfectly formed village in the Gipping Valley for a new home in the centre of Ipswich. Housing policy isn’t just about the young, although I can entirely understand why they might feel that they’re the greatest victims of the current flaws in our system. But building homes suitable for an increasingly ageing population with all the associated health problems and potential disabilities, or reclaiming our town and city centres in the face of the ongoing decline in the retail sector are also part of the jigsaw puzzle of housing provision that needs to be solved.

Also, in a country that is fixated on home ownership, how can that be reconciled with a job market where flexibility is increasingly necessary and loyalty, both from employers and employees, is becoming a thing of the past? Perhaps a slump in house prices might bring some relief, but the cost in terms of the broader economy might be stark.

Another week, another (alleged) sexual predator outed. I’ve not really followed the Russell Brand story in any great detail – the boxes scattered around my house have rather dominated my attention – but as someone a bit older than he is, I’ve not personally found it difficult to deal with the issue of consent in the past. But I worry about the rush by politicians to condemn, as if to suggest that this behaviour is somehow indicative of the entertainment industry. After all, there have been enough scandals amongst politicians in recent years to suggest that Parliament is not so different in terms of abuse of power over junior colleagues. Condemn the actions by all means, but it’s foolhardy to make out that your side are entirely on the side of the angels.

The last thing that Rishi Sunak needed this week was to see the zombie that was Liz Truss’s political credibility rise from the grave, but it’s indicative of the complete and total lack of discipline within Conservative ranks that she feels the need to claim that, in the face of all the evidence, that she was right to do what she did during her “glorious reign”. And whilst it is engrossing to watch a political party so seemingly determined to dive head first onto a hard surface, this is the Government of the country we’re talking about, tasked with trying to make the place a bit better for its people. But with the public now apparently determined to rid itself of them by any means necessary, we might get to see the next act, whereby the Conservatives spend the next decade concluding that they lost because they weren’t right-wing enough. It’s going to be a long haul back towards the centre ground of British politics…

But I’d better get on, I think. So, as you pack your bags for a few days by the sea in Bournemouth, if there’s something burning you feel should be said, why not write something for us? We welcome articles – the lifeblood of a political website – so there’s an invitation for you…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.