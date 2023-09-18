If you back our immigration policy, you should vote to keep a housing target

In 2022, the population of the UK grew by 606,000. In the year ended June 2022, 173,520 new homes were built in England. The mismatch between the two figures is one factor in rising rents.

Our Party – more than any other – is the one which has been happy about immigration. We also have a policy on asylum seekers which would mean we were welcoming more asylum seekers to the country. Given that, it seems quite extraordinary that the Federal Policy Committee is seeking to remove a target for new homes from our policy.

They say that “for the foreseeable future the country will not be able to build the 340,000 homes a year that England needs”, as if this is some immutable law of physics which the Government cannot change. Instead, they propose local targets – but anyone who has been involved with local politics – let alone sits on a Planning Committee as I do – knows the huge opposition that almost any development produces. That doesn’t mean of course that we should support all and every development – they need to be thoroughly and properly considered and there may well be good reasons to object to particular developments – but it does mean we should not be naïve about the challenges of targets. In fact, the Housing Paper says of local targets “in practice, this wouldn’t significantly alter the number of homes built each year”.

The problems of not building enough new homes are obvious – some of them outlined by Janey Little – but it would of course be a great mistake to think this is just about immigration: the Centre for Cities suggests that we are currently short by four million homes, so we need to build even without our population increasing.

Targets by themselves don’t achieve anything – just look at the Tory Government’s (now abandoned) targets – they need to have plans behind of what actually needs to happen. But without a national target there is not the slightest chance of us building enough new homes to satisfy our growing population – or remedy our existing shortfall. A national target will mean that we can focus on the many other issues which need to be addressed if we are to build more homes – from land banking by developers, to training the workers we need.

Those who support our policy on asylum seekers and immigration should vote to continue our policy of a national target for home building.

* Simon McGrath is a councillor in Wimbledon and a member of the board of Liberal Reform.