Lib Dems should show courage on the housing crisis

We are in a housing crisis. This crisis means that people are struggling to afford the cost of renting, let alone home ownership.

But we know this, Priced Out recently gave evidence to the London Assembly which said that it would take the person on an average income 19 years to save for a deposit. Those who deny a housing crisis are simply ignoring the largest issue that is crushing the lives of younger people in our country.

In the Young Liberals we have young barristers, doctors and teachers who cannot afford to get onto the housing ladder. If it is affecting professionals in this way then it becomes obvious the impact on those earning below the national average.

With such a serious problem facing people in this country, the Liberal Democrats should be leading from the front in championing building enough homes to tackle the ever-spiralling cost of owning your own home.

However, to describe our response as lacklustre would be to do a disservice to the word lacklustre. The housing motion and policy paper coming to conference proposes the abolition of the national housing target, to be replaced with a nimby charter allowing local councils to pass the buck to the next council for housing young people.

But the worst part is the fact that the party has been told no twice, yet still persists in going against common sense and wanting to actively block the building of enough homes, perhaps believing that they stand a better chance of overturning the will of the party at a physical conference.

The Young Liberals, working with Liberal Reform and Lib Dems for Housing have come together to say to the Federal Party, this proposal falls far short of the basic notion of liberalism that “no one shall be enslaved by poverty”.

Across our country, millions of people languish, unable to get onto the housing ladder. Our party must not choose a course of action we all know will make things immeasurably worse for people who just want a good start in their adult life.

We know there is the strength of feeling within the party for us to unite around supporting an ambitious national housing target, and we as Young Liberals, Liberal Reform, and Lib Dems for Housing will be working together to table a successful amendment at conference.

The party should think very carefully before picking another fight on housing that it cannot win.

* Janey Little is Chair of the Young Liberals