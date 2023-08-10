Grid capacity

In order to meet the needs of moving to carbon zero over the coming years, it will be necessary to increase the power transmission capacity of the National Grid by a factor of at least two. Currently, the perceived view is that a large number of additional grid links will be needed to facilitate the increased capacity. That would require extensive planning applications and would further delay any project planning and design development. It is thought that this could involve a delay of up to fifteen years. However, there is a simpler solution that would not require any additional power lines. Of course, there would be additional work to be done on the infrastructure, but it should not involve any additional planning permissions.

Outline Solution

Additional power can be transmitted via the existing grid. Now power is the product of voltage and current, so increasing either or both would increase the capacity of the grid. However, there are problems with both potential solutions.

Increasing the voltage would be the most problematical because the distance between adjacent phases may need to be increased and the distance between the transmission lines and the pylon may also need to be increased. This is because, particularly during damp conditions or periods of high humidity, leakage between phases or between the transmission lines and the pylons may be an issue. That may involve the complete redesign and replacement of all pylons. It would also involve replacing the transformers and upgrading the voltage rating of the infrastructure within the grid substations.

Increasing the current would require increasing the diameter of the transmission lines. Such an increase may cause the physical load capacity of the pylons to be exceeded, requiring additional strengthening of the pylons and insulators.

It is clear that increasing the current would require significantly less work than increasing the voltage. Therefore, increasing the current is the preferred solution.

Practical Considerations

Doubling the diameter of the transmission lines would enable the grid to carry four times its present capacity. However, there would need to be a significant increase in the capacity of the grid substations and local transformer stations. Increased capacity between the grid and local transmission networks would also be required. The loadbearing ability of all existing pylon designs would need to be assessed to ascertain whether or not any strengthening work or insulator replacement would be necessary.

Another consideration is the connection of the onshore converter stations to the grid. It will be necessary to construct links between the converter stations and the existing grid. It is assumed here that the planning of these connections has been incorporated into the converter station project plans. However, some reconfiguration of the converter stations may also be required in order to feed increased current to each grid link.

Consequences

The essence of this strategy is one of speed. It is essential that the required structural assessments, design changes and upgrading requirements be carried out at the earliest possible dates so that planning restrictions can be avoided and implementation be completed in good time to meet the expected demand on the grid loading. Otherwise, all the well-intentioned changes to the strategy for carbon reduction will disappear well into the future.

Current Lib Dem policy

Current Lib Dem policy, dating back as far as 2016 including Conference Motion F10 and the webpage ‘Solving the Energy Crisis’ issued by Wera Hobhouse on the 18th of March this year includes the following commitments:

reducing access costs for grid connections and reforming the energy network to permit local energy grids; ensuring that the National Infrastructure Commission, National Grid, Ofgem and the Crown Estate work together to deliver net zero; building more interconnectors to guarantee security of supply; we aim to reach at least 80 per cent renewable electricity in the UK by 2030; the installation of charging points in residential areas and ultra-fast chargers at service stations will be ramped up; Ofgem will work with National Grid, the National Infrastructure Commission and the Crown Estate to meet the Liberal Democrats’ net-zero targets; legislation to require Ofgem to enable anticipatory investment and new investment requirements for National Grid.

However there is little detail about how this would be achieved.

Implications for Lib Dem Policy

An additional commitment is necessary to implement the above strategy. This needs to be of the form:

to require Ofgem to enable immediate investment requirements for National Grid for the purpose of assessing the feasibility of a significant increase in the current capacity of the existing grid infrastructure; to make financial provision for the completion of the upgrade of the existing grid infrastructure within the life of a single parliament; Ofgem to work with National Grid to plan how to connect the increased local load demand into the upgraded existing grid; Ofgem to work with National Grid to plan how to connect new generating stations to the upgraded existing grid.

* Laurence Howe first joined the Liberal Party in 1974, and he recently stood down as a town councillor for Hessle Town Council. Professionally he worked as a computational physicist, ending his career as chief scientist at the National Traffic Control Centre.