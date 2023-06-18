17-18 June 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

Partygate video should make Ministers “sick to their stomachs”

Apology is too little too late

Responding to the new Partygate video, as seen in The Mirror, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

Conservative MPs and Ministers should be sick to their stomachs seeing this new Partygate footage. While families grieved and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative Campaign Headquarters partied. What’s worse is the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to give some of these people honours. There are thousands of families out there who deserve an apology for this scandal – Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.

Responding to Michael Gove’s comments on Sophy Ridge regarding the Conservative HQ Christmas party during lockdown, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: