17-18 June 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Sun 18th June 2023 - 7:30 pm
  • Partygate video should make Ministers “sick to their stomachs”
  • Apology is too little too late

Partygate video should make Ministers “sick to their stomachs”

Responding to the new Partygate video, as seen in The Mirror, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

Conservative MPs and Ministers should be sick to their stomachs seeing this new Partygate footage.

While families grieved and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative Campaign Headquarters partied. What’s worse is the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to give some of these people honours.

There are thousands of families out there who deserve an apology for this scandal – Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.

Apology is too little too late

Responding to Michael Gove’s comments on Sophy Ridge regarding the Conservative HQ Christmas party during lockdown, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Gove’s apology is too little too late, it will bring cold comfort to the millions of people who stuck by the rules in the darkest days of the pandemic.

If the Conservatives knew about this scandal why on earth did those Boris Johnson honours get the green light from Rishi Sunak?

Those honours should all be removed, the Government can do that.

People are fed up with these out of touch Conservatives, it’s time for a change.

One Comment

  • Steve Trevethan 18th Jun '23 - 7:41pm

    What were/are the disciplinary procedures mentioned in Mr Gove’s interview with Sophie Ridge??

    When did Conservative H Q (officially) learn of this event?

    Why was there no immediate offered apology instead of this specious reactive apology?

