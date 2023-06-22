19-22 June 2023 – this week in the Lords

Welcome back for another preview of the coming week in the Upper Chamber. It’s still pretty hectic for the Lords, with a great deal of business still to get through before the summer recess.

Dorothy Thornhill has an Oral Question on Monday, raising the issue of homeless families with children. Recent statistics published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on 10 May showed that 1,630 families with children were housed in bed-and-breakfast accommodation by English councils for more than the six-week legal limit between October and December 2022.

It’s the Third Reading of the Financial Services and Markets Bill, whilst the British Nationality (Regularisation of Past Practice) Bill is expected to go through all of its stages in the Lords in one day. Unexpectedly, this appears to be a pragmatic attempt to recognise informal practices that disregarded immigration restrictions in historic cases, and passed through the Commons with cross-party support.

Tuesday sees the return of the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, having now been amended twice by the Lords, and those amendments rejected by the Commons twice. The Bill is a cynical attempt to empower the Government to rewrite large chunks of law through secondary legislation which, by convention, seldom goes to a vote. It is, in short, a power grab by the Executive from Parliament. The key question is, will the Lords continue to defend the sovereignty of Parliament?

William Wallace picks up on the question of the vetting of social media accounts of those invited to speak at Civil Service events in his Oral Question on Wednesday, whilst the National Security Bill is another piece of legislation in “ping-pong”, having been amended in the Lords only for the Government to be unwilling to accept some to the proposed changes. Jeremy Purvis and Jonathan Marks are most likely to respond on behalf of the Liberal Democrat benches.

The week ends on Thursday with two Liberal Democrat Oral Questions. First up is Dominic Addington, asking about support for teachers who work with students diagnosed with autism or dyslexia, whilst John Lee is asking whether the Government is reconsidering the decision to place the Holocaust Memorial in Victoria Tower Gardens, on the riverbank just south of the Palace of Westminster. And, somewhat unusually, there will be voting, with Day 10 of the Committee Stage of the Online Safety Bill.

* Mark Valladares is the Lords Correspondent for Liberal Democrat Voice.