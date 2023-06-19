Michael Gove’s nasty little Bill

Are you a decision-maker in a public authority, or someone who sometimes tries to influence such decision-makers? Do you care about ethical investment and not supporting oppressive regimes?

If so, and if The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill which is presented to parliament today becomes law, you will be in for a nasty shock. You will not be able to take a decision (or seek to influence a decision) concerning public procurement or investment when that decision has “regard to a territorial consideration in a way that would cause a reasonable observer of the decision making process to conclude that the decision was influenced by political or moral disapproval of foreign state conduct (Section 1.1).”

It makes no difference if the “political or moral disapproval” concerns actions by a state on territory where it violates international law, or commits war crimes or crimes against humanity. No matter, either, if the decision which is proposed might itself abet a breach of international law. So if, to give just one example, the decision concerned a possible investment in an Israeli settlement in the Occupied Palestinian Territory which infringed article 5 of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, you might find yourself complicit in the infringement unless you broke UK law.

The bill goes further. By Section 4(1) you will not be able to publish a statement indicating that you intend to act in a way that contravenes Section 1, or “would intend to act in such a way were it lawful to do so.” This means, in effect, that your lips must be sealed whatever your views. You must not express an opinion. Whatever happened to freedom of speech? To revert to the example just given: you should not express political or moral disapproval of the investment in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Or, to take perhaps a more extreme example, you must not express disapproval of an investment in China’s Xinjiang Province on the grounds that it might be detrimental to the position of the Uyghurs.

The bill should be vigorously opposed by the Liberal Democrats. It is the brainchild of Michael Gove. It makes little secret that its primary aim is to stifle criticism of Israel’s behaviour in territory it occupied in 1967 and which it still controls. In fact, Israel is the only state mentioned by name in the bill – see Section 3(7) which provides that statutory instruments may not be made to exempt Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territory or the Occupied Golan Heights from its provisions. Matters in, say, Russian occupied Crimea, Luhansk, Donbas, or Kherson, or in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, are clearly of far less concern to Mr Gove. Territory occupied by ISIS, of course, is already sanctioned. But were a similar organisation to seize control of territory, it would not be covered by the bill since it would not be a sovereign state.

Gove has form when it comes to Palestine. As I wrote back in 2015, on these matters he is a demagogue, a politician who does not engage with truths that, to him, are inconvenient. I can attest to this myself after seeing him and Melanie Phillips debate against Rashid Khalidi and Jonathan Freedland in an Intelligence2 debate. In the days when he had a column in The Times, as well as in his 2006 book Celsius 7/7, he claimed that sympathy for the oppression suffered by the Palestinians was a sign of Western self-hatred. This is a man who could write that to dismantle Israel’s illegal settlements would make the West Bank judenfrei for Yassir Arafat – ignoring the fact that even before the British Mandate the Palestinians have always made it clear that they intended to have freedom of religion in their state. They have honoured Daniel Barenboim with honorary Palestinian citizenship. The settlements are intended to make the inalienable Palestinian right to self-determination impossible to realise. For Mr Gove, peace plans like that put forward by the Arab League in 2002 which offered a peace which respected the international law rights of all parties only rewarded terror “by ratifying the gains secured by violence and reinforcing the message that the West is too weak to resist aggression (See his column in The Times, 2 April 2002).”

* John McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group. He is a former chair of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine and is the author of A Concise History of Sunnis and Shi'is, Syria: A Recent History, and A Concise History of the Arabs.