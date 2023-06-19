The Voice

Emma Holland-Lindsay selected to fight the Mid Bedfordshire by-election

By | Mon 19th June 2023 - 3:25 pm

After a three-cornered contest, Emma Holland-Lindsay has been selected to be the Liberal Democrat candidate in the (presumed) upcoming Parliamentary by-election in Mid Bedfordshire. Emma was elected to Central Bedfordshire Council last month, coming top of the poll in Leighton Linslade South ward. Professionally, she is a member of the senior leadership team at a nationwide women’s charity and has previously worked for national disability charities.

Following the result of the contest to select our candidate, Emma Holland-Lindsay said:

It is an honour to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for my local area, and I am determined to be a strong local champion for communities across Bedfordshire.

For too long Mid-Bedfordshire has been taken for granted by the Conservative party. Our local health services have been neglected and underfunded, leaving local people unable to see their GP or dentist. It is frankly scandalous what this Government has done to our NHS in Bedfordshire.

I will fight tirelessly for our local health services. We desperately need more GPs and NHS dentists, as well as urgent repairs for Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Frontline NHS workers are this country’s heroes, yet they have been left overstretched and overworked by this Conservative Government.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

Emma will make a fantastic member of parliament for Mid-Bedfordshire. Emma is a true local champion and stands up for people across Bedfordshire, and I’ve seen first hand her selfless campaigns to save vital health services.

