If we want to cut violent crime, we need to cut stop and search

Yesterday Suella Bravermen wrote to police forces across England and Wales to encourage them to use stop and search powers more. She says that this will help tackle violent crime.

In fact, it will waste police time on trivialities instead of catching dangerous criminals.

Stop and search isn’t well focussed on finding criminals. Only just over one in ten stops leads to an arrest[1]. In fact a 2019 study found that ‘Overall, our analysis of ten years’ worth of London-wide data suggests that although stop and search had a weak association with some forms of crime, this effect was at the outer margins of statistical and social significance.’ In fact, Braverman’s policy of increasing stop and search had no effect on violent crime trends.

It’s also well known that stop and search is disproportionately targeted at ethnic minorities, especially black people. The Home Office’s own statistics show that a black resident of an area is almost 4 times as likely to be stopped[2] and searched as their white neighbour.

It’s well known that stop and search damages many people’s perception of the police – and makes them less likely to share intelligence with their local officers. Academic research[3] shows, unsurprisingly, that people who are stopped, feel more negatively about the police.

Despite this, the police still do startlingly little to improve people’s experience of stop and search, so Braverman’s policy risks just damaging the police’s ability to get the community on their side.

But there’s another reason to be suspicious of promoting stop and search without good intelligence. And that’s the appalling failure of the police to tackle violent crimes.

The recent Casey Report into the Metropolitan police, quotes an officer saying that ‘If you look at our performance around rape, serious sexual offences, the detection rate is so low you may as well say it’s legal in London.’

This isn’t just one officer’s view. Just one in a hundred reported rapes ends with a conviction. This is a terrible failure of justice. It is also a failure to prevent crime when up to 40% of rapes are by repeat offenders. Properly investigating and prosecuting sexual offences can potentially dramatically cut these crimes.

A lack of police resources for rape and other serious sexual offences is a large part of the problem. Casey notes that a police officer should have no more than 13 rape cases to investigate. They currently have 18.

If we want to free up more resources, we need to look at poor uses of police time. And stop and search is high up that list.

Around 60% of stop and searches are for drugs. Even when these are successful, they are mainly pointless, finding small quantities of cannabis and other soft drugs. Each of these arrests takes 10 hours of police time, as well as further wasted time in the courts. All of which could be used to tackle serious crime.

Suella Braverman needs to make a choice. Does she want to pretend she’s tackling crime? Or would she rather throw red meat to the Tory grassroots, even though it will worsen the problem?

* Rob Blackie is a candidate for the 2024 London Assembly elections. A former aid worker, he advises charities and corporates on strategy.