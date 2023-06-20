Commons vote puts Boris beyond the pale

It was very important that there was a clear vote in support of the Privileges Committee vote on Boris Johnson’s lying.

354 votes to seven sounds good to me.

But spare a thought for Labour Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell. If he had not shouted “No! No! No!” in the Speaker’s Ear and then followed it up with the procedural obligation of a “no” vote (he was one of the seven), then there would not have been a vote, which would have been disgraceful.

And yes, there were shedloads of Tory MPs who found better things to do in their diaries. Brendan Clarke-Smith tweeted from the train and appears to have attended the International Democrat Union conference yesterday, including a speech by Boris Johnson. In a tweet, he made reference to the cricket:

I am 100% against today’s appalling recommendations. I fully intended to vote against, but I will be standing with my colleagues and not giving others the satisfaction of taking part in their silly games with a division 🎪 At least the cricket is worth watching today 🏏 #boycott pic.twitter.com/YdRdVaV4jx — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) June 19, 2023

But this should not take away from the significance of this vote.

And by the way, we should bear in mind that, inherent in the vote accepting the report, was the agreement of the house with this statement:

We recommend that he should not be entitled to a former Member’s pass.

That is big. It’s like being black-balled in a London club for being a “bad lot”.

I think of Marcus Ball who, facing personal hardship, took Boris Johnson to court concerning his statements. Mr Ball has some vindication today.

But most of all I think of all those who lost loved ones in the Covid pandemic who had to watch their relatives die on Zoom, or had to have a curtailed funeral, or a whole list of other awful things that people went through during the lockdown.

At least the buck now seems have finally stopped.

