Commons vote puts Boris beyond the pale

By | Tue 20th June 2023 - 10:25 am

It was very important that there was a clear vote in support of the Privileges Committee vote on Boris Johnson’s lying.

354 votes to seven sounds good to me.

But spare a thought for Labour Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell. If he had not shouted “No! No! No!” in the Speaker’s Ear and then followed it up with the procedural obligation of a “no” vote (he was one of the seven), then there would not have been a vote, which would have been disgraceful.

And yes, there were shedloads of Tory MPs who found better things to do in their diaries. Brendan Clarke-Smith tweeted from the train and appears to have attended the International Democrat Union conference yesterday, including a speech by Boris Johnson. In a tweet, he made reference to the cricket:

But this should not take away from the significance of this vote.

And by the way, we should bear in mind that, inherent in the vote accepting the report, was the agreement of the house with this statement:

We recommend that he should not be entitled to a former Member’s pass.

That is big. It’s like being black-balled in a London club for being a “bad lot”.

I think of Marcus Ball who, facing personal hardship, took Boris Johnson to court concerning his statements. Mr Ball has some vindication today.

But most of all I think of all those who lost loved ones in the Covid pandemic who had to watch their relatives die on Zoom, or had to have a curtailed funeral, or a whole list of other awful things that people went through during the lockdown.

At least the buck now seems have finally stopped.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Martin Gray 20th Jun '23 - 11:16am

    Sad thing is – millions voted for him & many still would given the chance ….

  • Peter Davies 20th Jun '23 - 11:30am

    The problem is not that anyone thinks he is a good person. it’s that they believe all other politicians are as bad.

