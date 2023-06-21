How to find candidates

I note that Mark Pack is trying to persuade the party to run many more candidates in local elections. He’s quite right. No-one, as far as I know, has suggested how you do this. In this article I offer my take on how to get candidates from scratch.

So, what do you do to get candidates? Ideally, you would have started this process at least 6 months before the election, but the methodology is the same. September is also a good time to start because we often have a useful boost in interest because of the party conference.



Forget the phone, email, text or any other sort of social media. In 40 years of candidate hunting I have recruited only one person using all these approaches. [and she’d already decided she wanted to stand] You have to go and call on people, unannounced and ask them. If you try any other approach, they will say no. Lots of people have not accepted the no contact in advance rule and wonder why they fail. “Oh, but it’s rude not to phone in advance, they might not be in, we may be wasting our time” or similar are all guaranteed to result in the person saying no. Believe me, as one of the most successful candidate recruiters in the country, I really do know what I’m talking about.

But how do you know who to ask? Mostly, you don’t. Connect and EARS both have functions that enable you to create lists of people who have been canvassed LIB DEM and voted at least twice recently. It may not be a big list, but it works for me. Secondly, look for activists in local causes or clubs and societies. Thirdly ask everyone you call on if they can think of some else to ask. Of the 13 people I recruited in 2019, only 3 were active party members at the time of asking. 3 were activists in local charities or organisations and the rest came from the lists of people who we thought had supported us.

So here you are, knocking on the door of someone you don’t know, who doesn’t know you are coming, who probably isn’t a party member, to ask them to stand for the council! Daunting isn’t it? I start by introducing myself and ask if I can come in for a chat. If they’re not LIB DEM, they will say no. Usually, they want to know why you have called and invite you in. I then tell them a story about the council I want them to stand for and explain that it’s my role to find new councillors. I tell them, honestly, what’s involved and then I ask if they’ve ever thought of standing? Mostly, they haven’t. If they start asking questions about the role, you’re nearly there. I then explain about the election campaign, the approval process and joining the party and if possible, sign them up then and there. [Hint: take your laptop or phone with you so you can sign them up as members online straight away]. I also weave into the conversation some crucial questions to test if they are Lib Dems! If they ask for more time give them 2 days max and go round again. Before you leave arrange a date for them to be approved as candidates.

Be prepared to knock on lots of doors and get many rejections. I reckon on a hit rate of about 25%.

Training your candidates.

So now you have a bunch of new candidates and they haven’t knocked on a single door or delivered a leaflet. In fact, they have almost no idea how an election campaign is run. So, get them together in an evening or at a weekend with an experienced trainer (ALDC may be able to help) and teach them. Ideally have a delivery or canvassing session to do right after the training. Finish up in a café or pub.

Get commitment from each candidate as to their availability for leafleting and canvassing. Tell them to book polling day as leave. Get them to take on election tasks.

I have used this method very successfully and have almost always recruited a full slate of candidates. This is especially important in multimember seats. If, for example, you have only one candidate in a 3-member ward, voters wanting to support the LibDems will vote for the sole Lib Dem and then, human nature being what it is, vote against the Lib Dems by supporting candidates from another party so they use all 3 of their votes. It is a lesson too many in our party have failed to learn.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently living in Greece.