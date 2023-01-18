18 January 2023 – today’s press releases

- Inflation pushing families to the brink and economy to breaking point
- Hunt video: Mr Bean-esque from the same clueless party that crashed the economy
- Retained EU Law Bill a “shameless power-grab”
Responding to the news that inflation remains in double digits at 10.5%, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:
For months and months Inflation has soared pushing families to the brink, bills out of control and the economy to breaking point.
People across the country work hard and just want a fair deal but under this Conservative Government, double-digit inflation is just business as usual.
Struggling families and pensioners deserve more support but the Government’s track record on the cost of living crisis has been nothing short of a failure, hurting millions.
Commenting on Jeremy Hunt’s Treasury ‘explainer’ video on inflation, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:
The last thing families need right now is a Mr Bean-esque video from the same clueless party that crashed the economy and sent mortgage bills spiralling.
What’s even more shocking is that Jeremy Hunt airbrushed one of the main causes of economic pain – Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget that resulted in the biggest tax hike for a generation. How is that supposed to help Britain with inflation?
Ahead of tonight’s House of Commons vote on the EU Retained Law Bill, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Business, Sarah Olney MP, who has sponsored the cross-party amendment to publish an exhaustive list of every British law that will be revoked if this bill passes, said:
This bill is a shameless power-grab by a Conservative Government that’s running roughshod over Parliament. Drastically changing Britain’s laws and protections at breakneck speed without proper scrutiny poses huge risks for people and businesses all across the UK.
From removing crucial protections for workers’ rights, to inviting an increase in sewage dumps from water companies as environmental laws are flushed down the drain, this Bill is an unmitigated disaster for our environment, our economy and our democracy.
Even if the Bill passes through the Commons, the Liberal Democrats will continue to fight it in the House of Lords. We will not allow the rights of British workers, the interest of British businesses and the UK’s environmental laws to be extinguished in an undemocratic power grab.