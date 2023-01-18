18 January 2023 – today’s press releases

Inflation pushing families to the brink and economy to breaking point

Inflation pushing families to the brink and economy to breaking point

Responding to the news that inflation remains in double digits at 10.5%, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

For months and months Inflation has soared pushing families to the brink, bills out of control and the economy to breaking point. People across the country work hard and just want a fair deal but under this Conservative Government, double-digit inflation is just business as usual. Struggling families and pensioners deserve more support but the Government’s track record on the cost of living crisis has been nothing short of a failure, hurting millions.

Commenting on Jeremy Hunt’s Treasury ‘explainer’ video on inflation, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

The last thing families need right now is a Mr Bean-esque video from the same clueless party that crashed the economy and sent mortgage bills spiralling. What’s even more shocking is that Jeremy Hunt airbrushed one of the main causes of economic pain – Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget that resulted in the biggest tax hike for a generation. How is that supposed to help Britain with inflation?

Ahead of tonight’s House of Commons vote on the EU Retained Law Bill, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Business, Sarah Olney MP, who has sponsored the cross-party amendment to publish an exhaustive list of every British law that will be revoked if this bill passes, said: