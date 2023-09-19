19 September 2023 – today’s press releases

OECD Report: UK economy is “stuck in the slow lane”

Revealed: Truss taxpayer handouts now reach over £40k

Sunak has failed to embrace the industries of the future

Responding to the lastest OECD report, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Treasury and Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

This damning report shows that under the Conservatives, the UK economy is stuck in the slow lane. We’ve had zero apology from Liz Truss for trashing the economy, and now zero plan from Rishi Sunak to fix it. It’s time for a proper plan to grow the economy and tackle the cost of living. That means boosting apprenticeships to tackle skills shortages and helping exporters by fixing the government’s botched trade deal with Europe.

The Liberal Democrats have revealed that taxpayer handouts to ex-PM Liz Truss have already topped £40,000.

In 2022, Liz Truss was paid £18,660 in severance pay for her failed tenure as Prime Minister. New figures released today in the Cabinet Office annual report show that Liz Truss also claimed £23,310 from her resignation in November 2022 until March 2023 from the ex-PM Public Duty Cost Allowance fund.

The ex-Prime Minister allowance fund allows former Prime Ministers to claim up to £115,000 a year from the taxpayer.

This weekend, Liberal Democrats will debate proposals to remove Liz Truss’s access to the ex-Prime Minister allowance fund.

Liberal Democrats Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine MP commented:

It’s an outrage that while families struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table, Liz Truss profits from her own failure. If Liz Truss wants to cut tax she should lead by example and stop taking hardworking British taxpayers for a ride by claiming handouts. The British public will never forgive this shambolic Conservative government. Conservative ministers crashed the economy with all their chaos, and then were rewarded for it. It is time for Rishi Sunak to do the right thing and stop Liz Truss from claiming taxpayers’ cash from the ex-PM fund.

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak is considering weakening key clean energy policies, Liberal Democrat Climate and Energy spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse MP said: