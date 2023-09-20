It was an absolute honour to be selected as the PPC for Cambridge at the next General Election. I now walk in the footsteps of great Liberal Democrat MPs and candidates such as Julian Huppert, David Howarth and Shirley Williams.

These are big shoes to fill, but at Autumn Conference these shoes are glittery platform heels… As Cambridge PPC, it is my honour to host the return of Lib Dem Disco!

In time honoured tradition, we will be welcoming current and future MPs to compete for the crown of Lib Dem Disco King or Queen. This year we have a fantastic line up with:

Cllr Joe Harris

Munira Wilson MP

Josh Barbarinde OBE

Wendy Chamberlain MP

We may have other special guests join us on the evening!

I really hope to see as many of you as possible at the Marriot Highcliffe Hotel (Bournemouth!) from 10pm. Tickets can be purchased on the ALDC website, with funds raised going to support our campaign in Cambridge and the wider work of the ALDC in getting Lib Dems elected up and down the country.

* Cheney Payne is PPC for Cambridge