Growth: We’re there!

I can’t find out when Gandhi said: There is enough for everyone’s need, and not for everyone’s greed,” but it must have been before 1948 because that’s when he died. Yet, still 80 or so years later, rather than concentrating on better sharing of the world’s munificence, we are still looking for yet more economic growth as a free pass for “enriching” everyone without anybody paying the price.

The measurement of an economy’s growth via its GDP is largely a post 1945 obsession. When he was the UK’s Chancellor R A Butler alerted us to the fact that, if we could achieve growth at the rate of 3% per year we could double our standard of living in 25 years. Harold Wilson and the Labour party, in the campaign for the general election of 1964, promised all sorts of wonders, and they wouldn’t cost us a penny: they’d be financed out of growth.

Waring shots about this painless panacea were fired by the Club of Rome and its publication of “The Limits to Growth” in 1972. The earth’s resources are finite and more and more production risks poisoning it . It’s not a question of “Will the planet survive.” It almost certainly will, but not necessarily life as we know it, or perhaps any life at all.

Several subsequent books have emphasised the dangers. Among the latest Tim Jackson’s “Prosperity without growth”. (2009 is very readable. Kate Raworth provides a helpful illustration with the concept of “Doughnut Economics.” (2017) Viable and sustainable economic activity needs to take place between the rings of a doughnut. Inside the ring there are insufficient goods and services (clean water, lavatories, shelter, food, law and order, schools, medical services) to sustain an acceptable quality of life. Beyond the outer ring production risks ruining the planet by exhausting its resources and making it uninhabitable by pollution and global heating.

Even current levels of production in the richest countries (which still incudes the UK) are beyond the limit.

Al the above is commonplace among those who study such things, the much derided “experts” on whom the Tories pour scorn.

However, they do not impinge upon our current political discourse. The Tories go hell for leather for any sort of growth, however damaging. Yes, we will license further exploitation of fossil fuels in the North Sea, and if building houses more profitably means pouring more poison into our rivers, too bad. And the Labour Party is adamant that they will “fix” broken Britain, not by asking the comfortable to pay more taxes, but through growth. No advance on Harold Wilson and the 1960s.

And yes, the Liberal Democrats’ “For a Fair Deal,” to be debated at our conference next week, is sprinkled with references to “growth” as the solution to repairing our under-resourced public realm.

Given the evidence of devastating floods and fires in only the last few months, it beggars belief hat our political discourse takes place in this childish fantasising., rather than acknowledging the fact that “more of the same” is already endangering the existence of millions.

In “the Economics of Arrival,” (2019) economists Jeremy Williams and Katherine Trebeck express the truth succinctly: “It is time to recognise that the richest countries have already Arrived in the world long hoped for. . .the priority is now not to make ourselves at home. . .”

I hope some-one has the courage to make these points at our Conference. We can’t just leave it to the Greens.

It’s not an exact parallel but I love this aphorism. In one of Oscar Wilde’s plays (I forget which) one dowager duchess says to another: “We have no need for travel: we are already here.”

* Peter Wrigley is a member of Batley and Spen Liberal Democrats and blogs as keynesianliberal.blogspot.com