19-20 November 2022 – the weekend’s press release

By | Mon 21st November 2022 - 11:12 am

Barclay interview: Jumble of jargon can’t hide Conservative failures

Responding to Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s interview on the Laura Kuenssberg show this morning, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

This Conservative Government cannot continue to blame the coronavirus pandemic for years of neglect and mismanagement of our NHS.

Patients are being failed as waiting times skyrocket and hospitals crumble. Health workers are on their knees struggling to keep up with growing pressures and shrinking budgets.

Social care is in dire need of drastic reform and consecutive Conservative Governments have proved time and time again that they will not deliver it.

All Steve Barclay did was deliver a jumble of jargon to deflect from the fact that, when it comes to our health and social care services, this government hasn’t got a clue.

One Comment

  • Tim Rogers 21st Nov '22 - 12:34pm

    Would have been much better if Daisy had been on the actual programme to refute the minister. Coming on LDV is not the same. Media access is required

