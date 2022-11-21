Economic growth in 2022 – root of all evil or economic nirvana?

Since the summer of 2016 the concept of economic growth has been less prominent in UK political discourse, until now. The objectives of the constitutional changes in 2016, involved a greater emphasis on nationalism, judicial independence, EU-independent trade policy and reductions in immigration – all at the expense of economic growth as a core aim. The Home Office became ‘top dog’ in the UK administrative system, displacing the Treasury. Although not expressly stated, ‘managed decline’ became an implicit civil service aim, not seen since the 1970s.

Perversely, it was anti-EU factions in the Conservative Party that brought economic growth onto the table again in 2022. With Britain the only G7 country yet to return to pre-pandemic economic ‘performance’, Conservatives began to scratch their heads about how to grow the economy, beyond tokenistic initiatives like freeports.

What has been absent from the debate is a more analytical consideration of economic growth itself; whether growth is homogeneous or whether there is good growth or bad growth, and what the ‘sources’ of economic growth are.

Broadly, growth comes from many sources; developing skills and expertise (specialist and eclectic), the facilitative environment for economic activity, internal & external trade conditions, quality of availability of loan/equity finance, application of research & development, and absence of barriers such as commercial premises shortages, de jure & de facto monopoly, and a thousand other such factors. In this context, macroeconomic, monetary and fiscal policy are important, but they play second fiddle. Over time, it is the (misnamed) ‘real economy’ which counts; think of Germany, Singapore, SE China, Northern Italy, and Sweden, where finance is more the servant of economic activity, not so much its master.

Thus, economic growth policy is a long term democratic endeavour involving central government, local authorities and regional institutions. It doesn’t lend itself to short-term attention-grabbing boosterism.

Is there good & bad growth? Economic growth per se, is clearly not necessarily a good thing, although economic decline is almost never a good thing; the disbenefits invariably falling on the shoulders of the worse off.

Broadening the concept of ‘sustainability’ is instructive.

Perhaps more important than the quantity of economic is the quality of economic growth. Higher quality of growth is mostly about sustainability; environmental, fiscal, social and structural.

With carbon emissions, pollution and degradation of nature, economic growth should be sustainable over time and not self-defeating. Fiscally, any government can borrow to the hilt, to spend ‘stimulating the economy’, (which can be undemocratic if the tomorrow-be-damned spending spree is aimed at governments getting re-elected). However, the UK has just experienced the impact of an unsustainable fiscus, and it’s not pretty. Social sustainability is not present if economic growth is ‘captured’ by the elite, with minimum or zero positive impact on the general population. Structural sustainability is not present if a side effect of growth is non-contestable monopolisation, leading to excessive power even more in the hands of a few.

A better way to think about economic growth, moving away from the worship of solitary headline GDP growth, comes from Alfred North Whitehead 100 years ago; ‘Civilization advances by extending the number of important operations which we can perform without thinking of them’. Ralph Waldo Emerson put it more crudely 50 years earlier, stating that if a person ‘…can make better chairs or knives, crucibles or church organs, than anybody else, you will find a broad hard-beaten road to their house, though it be in the woods’.

If such processes lead to such sustainable and beneficial ‘growth’, then society is in a better place.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).