Mark Valladares

Review: “Treason: People, Power & Plot” at the National Archives

By | Mon 21st November 2022 - 4:13 pm

Treason. It’s a word with connotations of vindictive kings putting potential rivals to death. But, with talk of potential revisions to the existing legislation, it’s perhaps an interesting choice of subject for the new exhibition at the National Archives.

I was lucky enough to take part last week in an in-depth exploration of the exhibition with Dr Neil Johnston, one of the team behind it, as we examined key pieces of original source material and discussed how accusations of treason were used to secure and maintain power over the centuries, from the passing of the Treason Act in 1352 to the trial of William Joyce (Lord “Haw Haw”) in 1945.

What started as a tool to protect the personal power of the Sovereign in Tudor times evolved through the imposed transition to a republic in the mid-seventeenth century to become a protection for the state itself and later a means of enforcing the power of the state against those seeking their freedom.

Naturally, the Gunpowder Plot looms large over the story, and visitors will be able to see the original confession of Guido Fawkes, with its rather shaky looking signature, as well as the anonymous letter to Lord Monteagle, a Catholic peer, warning him to stay away from Parliament. All of this is woven into the relationship between English monarchs and the Catholic Church following Henry VIII’s Act of Supremacy in 1534, making him Supreme Head of the Church of England and breaking the power of the Catholic Church over his people.

The exhibit goes on to consider the impact of the breakdown in relations between Charles I and Parliament, leading to the English Civil War and the trial and execution of the King, before allowing a gentle canter through the American Revolution, the use of the Treason Act in the colonies against rebellious slaves and culminating in the Easter Rising of 1916.

Visitors will also get to see some of the lesser known stories of treason, including that of Richard Roose, sentenced to death by a most unusual means in 1531, and Wolfe Tone, whose oration at his trial by court martial in 1798 is considered one of the foundational moments of Irish history.

There is also a book, linked to the exhibition, “A History of Treason”, which covers more ground than the exhibition can, and can be purchased via the National Archives website.

All in all, it’s a fascinating insight into a slice of political history that offers much food for thought in terms of the relationship of power and politics over nearly seven hundred years and, if you’re anywhere near Kew, it’s well worth a visit.

“Treason: People, Power & Plots” closes on 6 April, and can be seen at the National Archives, Kew, Richmond TW9 4DU. There’s also a programme of events and activities, linked to the exhibition (#treasonseason).

Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Events.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Fiona
    George, I don't know if you saw this article in the Guardian earlier this year about the tech billionaires and the super-rich prepping for the climate or AN Oth...
  • Fiona
    @nonconformist - it's hard to tell. Many of the stats used to compare inequality between countries are dodgy. There was one particular graphic doing the rounds ...
  • Nonconformistradical
    "moving away from the worship of solitary headline GDP growth" Isn't our problem as much one of inequality? As I understand the UK has a greater degree of in...
  • George Thomas
    In the relatively near future highly paid lobbyists for fossil fuel companies will live in large, advance houses both with the technology and physical position ...
  • Fiona
    Very true Mick. We need to be more up front about what's required, but we can still be politically savvy. I accept that if we go out and say 'economic growth is...