20 March 2023 – today’s press release

Revealed: Over 100 Met officers still working while under investigation for sexual abuse

Over 100 Met police officers are still working on the frontline while under investigation for allegations of sexual or domestic abuse, a Freedom of Information request by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

A total of 548 Met police officers are currently under investigation for claims of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or a combination of both.

144 of the officers under investigation for these offences are still working and carrying out their normal duties, the response from the Metropolitan Police reveals. Of these, 111 are under investigation for sexual abuse. 28 over domestic abuse claims, and 5 for both.

Of the 548 officers currently under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse, 236 are working on restricted duties, while only 71 have been suspended. A further 97 officers have chosen to leave the force.

These figures are the latest in a string of revelations from the Met that have undermined public trust. In February, David Carrick was sentenced for a minimum of 30 years for the appalling crimes he carried out against women, many of which were committed while he was a serving Met police officer. This month, the Met has apologised for not arresting Wayne Couzens for indecent exposure.

The Baroness Casey Review into the standards of behaviour and internal culture in the Met is due to be published imminently.

Commenting on the figures, Liberal Democrat MP and former police officer Wendy Chamberlain said: