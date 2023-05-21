20-21 May 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

Ethics adviser must investigate Braverman

Braverman: By refusing investigation, Sunak is stealing page one from Johnson’s playbook

Coffey must apologise for the sewage scandal

Sunak must explain Braverman scandal in Parliament tomorrow

Responding to reports in the Sunday Times that Suella Braverman asked Home Office civil servants to help her avoid a speeding fine and points on her licence by arranging a private one-to-one driving awareness course, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Once again for the Government, it’s one rule for them and another for the rest of us. Suella Braverman may be in the driver’s seat at the Home Office but that doesn’t give her any excuse to appear to duck the law. Braverman should be urgently investigated by the Ethics Adviser and add her name to the nearly endless list of Ministers who have had to undergo the same. Time and time again we are seeing a conveyor belt of Conservative politicians run roughshod over the rules and drag our politics into the gutter. Now, the buck stops with Rishi Sunak himself to stop the endless headlines of sleaze and scandal.

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak has so far refused to open an investigation into Suella Braverman, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

By refusing to set up an investigation immediately, Rishi Sunak is stealing page one from the Boris Johnson playbook. Time and time again Sunak has put Conservative politicians, who think they are above the rules, in his cabinet and every time they have taken the British people for fools. The Home Secretary must undergo an urgent investigation, every second she doesn’t is another blow to the integrity of this already sleaze-ridden Prime Minister.

Responding to Thérèse Coffey’s interview on BBC Laura Kuenssberg, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

The sewage scandal is a damning verdict on the Government’s failure to protect our treasured rivers and lakes. While the water companies have apologised, Thérèse Coffey has still failed to. She oversees a Government that continues to let water companies dump outrageous amounts of sewage into our rivers. This scandal is happening on the Conservatives’ watch and has done for years, they have failed the British people miserably by not doing more. Enough is enough: this sewage scandal must end today.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make a statement in the House of Commons tomorrow regarding Suella Braverman.

It comes after the Sunday Times revealed Braverman asked Home Office civil servants to help her avoid a speeding fine and points on her licence by arranging a private one-to-one driving awareness course.

The party has also called on the Government’s ethics adviser to open an urgent investigation to see if there is any wrongdoing.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: