Mark Valladares

20-22 January 2023 – the weekend’s press releases (part 2)

By | Mon 23rd January 2023 - 5:14 pm
  • Zahawi: There must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this
  • Cleverly: Dog ate my homework type excuses simply won’t wash with the public
  • Boris loan: He must come to Parliament to explain his murky finances
  • Jane Dodds Responds to Cancelation of Young People’s Village at the Royal Welsh Show

Zahawi: There must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this

Responding to the latest statement from Nadhim Zahawi on his tax affairs, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Zahawi and his Conservative Cabinet colleagues are arrogantly trying to brush this under the carpet.

There are facts that still need to be established so there must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this. The British public has lost all faith in Conservative Ministers to tell the truth after years of scandal.

The public will be rightly suspicious of the whole saga surrounding Zahawi’s tax affairs.

Rishi Sunak is proving powerless to stop the daily drip-feed of sleaze from the top of Government.

Cleverly: Dog ate my homework type excuses simply won’t wash with the public

Responding to James Cleverly’s Sky and BBC interviews, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

These dog ate my homework type excuses simply won’t wash with the public. It is a new low for this Government when a senior Minister claims he was too busy shopping to read about the main political story of the weekend.

There are facts that still need to be established so there must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this. At a time when the Conservative Government is hiking taxes to record levels, this whole saga comes as a slap in the face to the public. The whole thing stinks.

Boris loan: He must come to Parliament to explain his murky finances

Responding to reports that the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said:

Boris Johnson must finally do the right thing and come to Parliament tomorrow to explain his murky finances. Reports of backhanded loans and deals with his ultra-wealthy mates whilst Prime Minister simply don’t pass the smell test.

It is just one sleazy story after another with this Conservative party. The drumbeat of these stories makes it clear that they are too distracted with their own affairs to actually govern the country.

Jane Dodds Responds to Cancelation of Young People’s Village at the Royal Welsh Show

Responding to the news that the Young People’s Village has been scrapped at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, Liberal Democrat Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds said:

This will be devastating news for thousands of young people across Wales and beyond. For many young people in Powys this is the highlight of their year and the influx of young people provides a massive boost to the local economy.

The UK Conservative Government and the Welsh Labour Government must urgently produce a strategy for supporting major events through this period of rapidly rising costs. If something is not done quickly we could risk losing many of them for good.

Read more by or more about , , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    Re David Raw's "I’m afraid voters don’t vote for a vacuum." - Bingo, spot on! Polls have declined for us, despite a collapse of support for th...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Mohammed, Now that you've established that we would be joining rather than rejoining the EU, and I wouldn't disagree , maybe you would like to write a futu...
  • Mick Taylor
    @Jenny Barnes, So if we're not left with nostalgia, please enlighten me as to what we are left with that justifies defending the pound.? I cannot understand y...
  • Jenny Barnes
    "so we're left with nostalgia" Oh no we're not. whatever, I would not vote to join the EU if it was conditional on using the Euro....
  • Mick Taylor
    @Jenny Barnes. "After the Euro, it became as expensive to eat out in Greece as in London." I live in Greece and it's most definitely cheaper to eat out here th...