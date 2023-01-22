20-22 January 2023 – the weekend’s press releases (part 2)

Zahawi: There must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this

Cleverly: Dog ate my homework type excuses simply won’t wash with the public

Boris loan: He must come to Parliament to explain his murky finances

Jane Dodds Responds to Cancelation of Young People’s Village at the Royal Welsh Show

Responding to the latest statement from Nadhim Zahawi on his tax affairs, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Zahawi and his Conservative Cabinet colleagues are arrogantly trying to brush this under the carpet. There are facts that still need to be established so there must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this. The British public has lost all faith in Conservative Ministers to tell the truth after years of scandal. The public will be rightly suspicious of the whole saga surrounding Zahawi’s tax affairs. Rishi Sunak is proving powerless to stop the daily drip-feed of sleaze from the top of Government.

Responding to James Cleverly’s Sky and BBC interviews, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

These dog ate my homework type excuses simply won’t wash with the public. It is a new low for this Government when a senior Minister claims he was too busy shopping to read about the main political story of the weekend. There are facts that still need to be established so there must be an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this. At a time when the Conservative Government is hiking taxes to record levels, this whole saga comes as a slap in the face to the public. The whole thing stinks.

Responding to reports that the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said:

Boris Johnson must finally do the right thing and come to Parliament tomorrow to explain his murky finances. Reports of backhanded loans and deals with his ultra-wealthy mates whilst Prime Minister simply don’t pass the smell test. It is just one sleazy story after another with this Conservative party. The drumbeat of these stories makes it clear that they are too distracted with their own affairs to actually govern the country.

Responding to the news that the Young People’s Village has been scrapped at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, Liberal Democrat Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds said: