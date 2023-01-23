23 January 2023 – today’s press releases

Strip Boris of ex-PM £115k allowance until he comes clean

Welsh Liberal Democrats Respond to Building Safety Announcement

Boris Johnson should be stripped of the ex-PM allowance of up to £115,000 a year until he answers questions about his financial arrangements while he was Prime Minister, the Lib Dems have said.

This comes further to successive reports regarding ‘credit facilities’ which Johnson secured while he was in Downing Street, reportedly facilitated by Richard Sharp who was subsequently appointed as BBC Chair.

The Lib Dems have warned that until Johnson comes clean about these facilities, whether there was any conflict of interest with the public appointments process, and why they were not declared, he should be denied access to the funding available to former Prime Ministers.

Former Prime Ministers are able to claim a sum of money from the taxpayer to fund office costs for life, under the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA).

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP commented:

Every day brings yet another story of sleaze and cronyism at the heart of this Conservative government. Serious questions remain unanswered about this major potential conflict of interest that was kept hidden from the public. Boris Johnson has a dismal track record of avoiding scrutiny and covering up his lies and deceit. We know he’s only interested in following the money, so it’s time to hit him where it hurts – his wallet. Johnson should be stripped of his taxpayer-funded ex-Prime Minister’s allowance until he finally comes clean.

Welsh Liberal Democrats Respond to Building Safety Announcement

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have accused Labour and Plaid Cymru of “trying to reinvent the wheel” following the latest building safety announcement by Climate Change Minister Julie James.

The Liberal Democrats have stated that today’s announcement still fails to set out clear legally enforceable timelines for remediation work to continue and fails to commit to implementing Section 116-125 of the Building Safety Code which is in place in England, instead seeking to add more delays by ploughing ahead with its own regulations.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: