21 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Davey: Labour maths do not add up

Labour’s police pledge an “empty promise” without extra funding

Lib Dems: Widdecombe fuels election pact scandal

Davey: Labour maths do not add up

Responding to the Labour Party Manifesto launched today, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

As long as Jeremy Corbyn continues pursuing his Brexit policy, the maths in his manifesto simply do not add up. The Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and use the £50 billion Remain Bonus to invest in public services and build a brighter future. We’ll prioritise tackling the climate emergency and investing in housing, education and welfare, while Corbyn would embark on yet another Brexit renegotiation. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party has put forward a manifesto which is filled with uncosted, undeliverable promises and fails to address Brexit. Only the Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Labour’s police pledge an “empty promise” without extra funding

Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine has warned Labour can’t be trusted to tackle knife crime after the party’s manifesto promised to “recruit 2,000 more frontline officers than have been planned for by the Conservatives”, but allocated no extra funding for the police in their costings. She said:

Across the country, we are seeing rising crime and falling police numbers. Far too many people now feel unsafe walking down their own streets. Jeremy Corbyn is ludicrous to think he can hire more police officers with zero pounds. He has no way to pay this, even before Brexit hits. It is an empty promise and Corbyn can’t be trusted. Only the Liberal Democrats will invest in the things that actually work to build safer communities: more community policing, more youth services and a proper public health approach to serious violence.

Lib Dems: Widdecombe fuels election pact scandal

Following Ann Widdecombe’s comments on LBC this evening that she was offered a role in the Brexit negotiations to stand down in the general election, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said: