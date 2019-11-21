Caron Lindsay

Chuka on Question Time – open thread

Thu 21st November 2019

Chuka Umunna is about to be on Question Time.

I should be going to bed, but I can’t resist staying up and watching.

Who’s with me?Chuka’s first intervention came to the first question, about the Labour manifesto. He talked about how Brexit would make it impossible for Labour to implement what it promised – especially as it would be tougher for people to come here to build the houses it said it wants.

 

A woman in the audience tried to make out it would be fine – but surely people in EU countries will head for other EU countries and ignore us – especially if we are going to extend the hostile environment to them.

 

 

