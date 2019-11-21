Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Liberal Democrats Party Election Broadcast – She’s running again

By | Thu 21st November 2019 - 12:46 pm

Here is the Lib Dem election broadcast for the General Election.

I will admit to a wee tear at the start where Jo is talking about her Dad, who died last year. He would have been so proud to see her leading an election campaign as leader of the biggest and strongest Remain party.

It’s personal, hopeful, bright and clear about our aims about stopping Brexit and transforming the economy to make it work for people and planet.

And we have added Chuka Umunna, Sarah Wollaston and Siobhan Benita, too.

Enjoy.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

