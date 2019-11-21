The Voice

Broadcaster John Tusa backs the Lib Dems

By | Thu 21st November 2019 - 10:48 am

The broadcaster and former Newsnight presenter John Tusa has declared his support for the Lib Dems…

I am British by citizenship, Czech by birth, European by culture, history and identity. The Lib Dems are the only party to believe in our continuing membership of the European Union. They are the only party not taken over by the extreme factions in national politics. They are the only non-sectarian party. They are the only party that puts the sovereignty of parliament at the heart of our representative democracy.

How could you vote for anyone else?

2 Comments

  • Barry Lofty 21st Nov '19 - 11:41am

    I could not agree more, why would you vote for anyone else given the choice between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, but it seems that the British public would rather vote for one of these extremely flawed leaders and their parties, it leaves me in despair for the future of the UK. In answer to the lady on the news last night who said she would vote Liberal Democrat if they had a chance, I say they will never have a chance if people like you don’t vote for them! Give me strength!!!

  • Richard Underhill. 21st Nov '19 - 11:51am

    Barry Lofty: The lady on the news last night said she would vote Liberal Democrat if they had a chance”
    How did she vote in the euro-elections?
    Party List Proportional Representation in England, Scotland and Wales
    (STV in Northern Ireland choose Naomi Long, APNI)

