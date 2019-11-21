21 November 2019 – the overnight press release

Lib Dems: Labour can’t keep their housing promises without EU workers

Responding to Labour’s council and social housing programme, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Housing, Communities and Local Government Tim Farron said:

It won’t be councils denying planning permission for new council homes under Labour, it will be Labour denying entry to the EU workers travelling here to build them.

10% of our construction industry workforce is made up of EU citizens, but – just like the Tories – Corbyn’s Labour has failed to back free movement from the EU. Under Labour, the workforce we rely on will no longer be available in the UK.

We can only build the homes Britain so badly needs if we stop Brexit and a Liberal Democrat government will do just that. We are the only party with a bold plan to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.