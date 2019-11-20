Caron Lindsay

Liberal Democrats join in Transgender Day of Remembrance

One of the saddest days of he year for me is today, the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we remember those transgender people who have lost their lives over the past year just for being who they are, who died as a result of anti-transgender violence.

You can read all their names, and the mostly brutal circumstances of their passing here. 

Jo Swinson marked the day by writing an article on the Lib Dem website:

Trans people can’t wait until it’s politically convenient for them to exist.

We need to sort this out now

Trans rights are human rights. 

The Liberal Democrats are fighting for a brighter future for the LGBTQ+ community, and today we pause to remember those taken from us along the way.

Christine Jardine attended the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil at the Scottish Parliament this evening and the Scottish Liberal Democrats signed a cross party letter in support of trans people:

Luisa Porritt MEP pledged to stand up for the rights of trans people.

As Liberal Democrats we need to play our part in tackling the toxic and hostile environment which sees trans people bombarded with negative articles in the media on an almost daily basis. Publications should remember that those articles are not consequence free. Every time they publish a bit of everyday transphobia, it causes problems for transgender people as they go about their daily lives across the world.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

