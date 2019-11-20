20 November 2019 – today’s other press release

Today’s big story has been, of course, the manifesto. But there was another story today…
Lib Dems will freeze rail fares and fix broken ticketing system
The Liberal Democrats have announced bold plans to freeze rail fares for commuters and season ticket holders for the next five years, while fixing the broken fares and ticketing system.
A Liberal Democrat government would cancel the 2.8% rail fare increase planned for December 2018 and freeze commuter fares and season tickets for the entirety of the next five years.
These proposals would save season ticket holders across the UK thousands of pounds. Projected savings for individual season tickets (based on predicted RPI increases through to 2024/5) include:
- Winchester to London: £2,349.19
- St Albans to London: £1603
- Stockport to Manchester: £326
- Leamington Spa to Birmingham: £735
This policy is expected to cost approximately £1.6 billion.
The Liberal Democrats would overhaul ticketing by simplifying the system, create season tickets for part-time commuters and introducing early-bird fares. The party would ensure that all rail franchises apply delay repay compensation for delays of 15 minutes or more.
Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Shadow Chancellor, said:
Under the Tories, hard-pressed commuters across the country have been catastrophically let down. People are paying way over the odds for what has often been an appalling service.
The Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future by freezing fares for the next five years, saving hard-pressed commuters thousands of pounds. We will properly invest in fixing our creaking rail network to improve capacity and reduce overcrowding, so commuters are no longer treated like cattle.
But this is about more than just providing more funding. We will also strip rail companies of franchises if they don’t meet the standards expected of them, and develop new transport mutual companies to foster alternative competition.
Hm. This all looks a bit London-centric to me. If it means freezing regulated fares it should say so, not just for commuters. And if we want to fix the ticketing system, which is certainly essential, who is to say that season tickets as we know them will still exist in three or four years’ time, let alone five?