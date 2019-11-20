20 November 2019 – today’s other press release

Today’s big story has been, of course, the manifesto. But there was another story today…

Lib Dems will freeze rail fares and fix broken ticketing system

The Liberal Democrats have announced bold plans to freeze rail fares for commuters and season ticket holders for the next five years, while fixing the broken fares and ticketing system.

A Liberal Democrat government would cancel the 2.8% rail fare increase planned for December 2018 and freeze commuter fares and season tickets for the entirety of the next five years.

These proposals would save season ticket holders across the UK thousands of pounds. Projected savings for individual season tickets (based on predicted RPI increases through to 2024/5) include:

Winchester to London: £2,349.19

St Albans to London: £1603

Stockport to Manchester: £326

Leamington Spa to Birmingham: £735

This policy is expected to cost approximately £1.6 billion.

The Liberal Democrats would overhaul ticketing by simplifying the system, create season tickets for part-time commuters and introducing early-bird fares. The party would ensure that all rail franchises apply delay repay compensation for delays of 15 minutes or more.

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Shadow Chancellor, said: