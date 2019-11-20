The Voice

WATCH: Jo Swinson launching the manifesto

Wed 20th November 2019 - 10:16 pm

Jo Swinson launched the Lib Dem manifesto today.

Here’s her speech:

And you can read the whole manifesto here.

  • RossMcL 20th Nov '19 - 10:30pm

    It’s a really good manifesto. Lots of great ideas that we can go out and sell on the doorstep. I’m sure the usual gloom-mongers will be along shortly to pick apart the bits they don’t like, but hopefully I’ve managed to get the first comment in to say that overall this is a really good effort, and well done to the policy cttee and all those who have worked on it (most of them without pay).

  • David Becket 20th Nov '19 - 10:49pm

    @RossMcL.
    I would agree, it is full of ideas we can sell

