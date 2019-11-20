WATCH: Jo Swinson launching the manifesto

Jo Swinson launched the Lib Dem manifesto today.
Here’s her speech:
And you can read the whole manifesto here.
It’s a really good manifesto. Lots of great ideas that we can go out and sell on the doorstep. I’m sure the usual gloom-mongers will be along shortly to pick apart the bits they don’t like, but hopefully I’ve managed to get the first comment in to say that overall this is a really good effort, and well done to the policy cttee and all those who have worked on it (most of them without pay).
@RossMcL.
I would agree, it is full of ideas we can sell
